Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reveals Wife Brittany’s Due Date Before Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs got blown out 38-0 in their final matchup of the season against the Denver Broncos. However, it was a meaningless game.

Kansas City entered Week 18 with the No. 1 seed in the AFC secured. With a first-round bye and home-field advantage locked up, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid rested numerous starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, the team couldn’t return home on Sunday night after a severe winter storm hit Kansas City.

Because the Chiefs bypassed the Wild Card round, the delay wasn’t too concerning for the team. However, for Mahomes, he was a bit on edge because his wife, Brittany Mahomes, is very pregnant with their third baby. Mahomes told NFL host Kay Adams before defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day that Brittany was due “any day now.”

“You want to get that 1 seed to get that bye, so that you’re basically winning a playoff game by getting the 1 seed,” Mahomes told reporters. “You get that, and you’ll have home-field advantage as well at, which we feel like is a huge advantage for us.”

“Hopefully, we can have the baby on the bye week somewhere and then everything will work out perfectly.”

Patrick Mahomes Announced Brittany Mahomes Is Expected to Give Birth on Sunday

Things appear to be working out exactly as Mahomes hoped, as his wife is ready to give birth to their new baby girl during Wild Card weekend.

After landing back at Kansas City International Airport on Monday, January 6, CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson posted, “No one happier to get back to KC than Patrick Mahomes. He told me his wife Brittany is due to give birth to their 3rd child on Sunday. If she doesn’t give birth by then she will be induced Monday. There was def extra motivation for Patrick to get that bye week! 😜.”

Mahomes and Brittany, 29 are already parents to two children, Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2. If everything keeps going to plan, the Chiefs will go on to win a historic Super Bowl three-peat after Mahomes becomes a father of three.