Patrick Mahomes Set To Make History If He Can Overcome The Bills On Sunday Night

Patrick Mahomes has already long finished his first ballot Hall of Fame resume:

3 Super Bowls, 3 Super Bowl MVPs, 2 regular season MVPs, 6 Pro Bowls – not to mention carrying a 16-3 post-season record and reaching seven straight AFC Championship games – the list does not stop.

Patrick Mahomes Is Slowly Entering The GOAT Conversation

Mahomes is now, realistically, working on his GOAT resume – his attempt to become the greatest quarterback of all time, and turn this Kansas City Chiefs team into the greatest single footballing – perhaps even sporting – dynasty of all time.

Aged 29, Mahomes is *just* four Super Bowls short of Tom Brady’s total of 7, and 3 MVPs away from Peyton Manning’s record at 5, with quite possibly a decade + of football left in him.

Right now, the Texas Tech alum knows that these records are far from his reach, but he does have the opportunity to make history in 2025 by executing a “three-peat” – winning three consecutive Super Bowl trophies back-to-back-to-back – a feat never before done in the NFL.

The New England Patriots had their three-peat chances finished in the 2005 season after losing to the Jake Plummer-led Denver Broncos, in which Hall of Famers John Lynch and Champ Bailey both picked off Tom Brady in a 27-13 defeat.

And Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers were repeat champions that fell to Bill Belichick’s staunch New York Giants defense in their search for a third during the 1990 season’s NFC Championship game.

So the opportunity to do so would truly embed Mahomes and And Reid’s Chiefs in the annals of NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes Has The Opportunity To Break Joe Montana’s Record

Aside from the magnaminous three-peat, Mahomes can get one step closer to aligning himself with the bona fide legends of the sport this Sunday.

The Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in what will be their fourth meeting in five years, with Kansas City 3-0 up on the Bills and their star QB, Josh Allen.

And with a win on Sunday evening, the 6 x Pro Bowler will surpass the great Joe Montana on the list of playoff wins for a quarterback, and Super Bowl starts, per Pro Football Talk.

Patrick Mahomes would get to 17 playoff wins, which would move him to the most amount of post-season wins in history behind just the current GOAT, Tom Brady, with 35. And whilst it could be a while before the former 2 x MVP breaks THAT record, he has certainly done remarkably well to get to this point in just his seventh season as a starter.

He would also, incidentally, be the fastest player to 17 playoff wins, as it took Brady over a decade to reach that specific feat.

Mahomes will also reach five Super Bowl starts, one more than Montana and tied with Broncos legend, John Elway, for second place behind Brady.

Realistically, these awards certainly matter to the current #1 quarterback in the NFL, but the primary – and perhaps only thing on his mind at this point is yet another Lombardi Trophy. Tune in on Sunday evening to see if the Chiefs’ seemingly unstoppable train reaches their fifth Super Bowl in seven years.

Patrick Mahomes Set To Make History If He Can Overcome The Bills On Sunday Night

