Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Shares Personal News Before Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered a statement win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 27 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown, along with 23 rushing yards and a score.

While Mahomes looked all the way back after suffering an ACL and LCL tear nine months ago, he called Kansas City’s 31-10 victory “a good starting point” for the team.

Next up, the Chiefs look to go 2-0 when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Mahomes is feeling confident with Kenneth Walker on the team, who went off with 173 rushing yards against Denver, the most by a Chiefs player since 2018.

“It’s just a special ability to run the ball tough between the tackles and then, when he does bounce it, he has the speed to go all the way,” Mahomes said of the Super Bowl MVP. “Once he gets the edge, he’s gone.”

The 30-year-old quarterback celebrated the team’s 1-0 start on Instagram. He posted a video of his 15-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and captioned the post, “⏰.” Mahomes’ hype video for his return? Another “⏰.” For anyone following Mahomes on social media, he uses the alarm clock emoji to caption nearly every single post for the past few years.

Turns out, there’s a much deeper meaning to his constant use of the emoji.

Patrick Mahomes Always Uses the Clock Emoji Because His Father Nicknamed Him ‘2 p.m.’

Speaking to reporters on September 16, Mahomes addressed why he always uses the alarm clock emoji. As Patrick Mahomes II, his father nicknamed him 2 p.m. — the exact time the alarm clock emoji illustrates.

“I always thought it was cool because you get the clock to point to 2 p.m.” he said.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, named their son, Patrick Lavon “Bronze” Mahomes III, and his nickname is 3 p.m. The Chiefs star loves the nickname so much, he tattooed a clock showing 3 p.m. on his leg in honor of Bronze.

“I’ve always been big on time,” Mahomes added. “That’s time with my family. Time spent in the building. You have to maximize it. It’s something that’s super important to me. And so, the clockjust fits in perfectly for that.

“It’s more of just who I am. I’m maximizing my time in this league, maximizing my time being a dad, being a father, being a husband. And you can’t get it back, so you have to maximize it.”

Patrick Mahomes Struggled the Most With Rehab While Spending Time With His Kids

When Mahomes was asked about the toughest mental hurdle amid his arduous rehab process this summer, it wasn’t about missing games or football.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes answered. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough.”

Mahomes shares three children with Brittany: Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 20 months.

“But once I was able to do that, it kinda motivated me to keep getting better and better. So, when Bronze has a T-ball game, or Sterling is playing soccer, I can be out there with them. I always knew I was going to get back to [training camp]. Just because of my mindset and the people around me. Once I was able to do that, it mentally helped me get through this process.”