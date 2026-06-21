Travis Kelce Bachelor Party Purchase Turns Heads Before Wedding

All eyes are on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, as they prepare for their upcoming wedding.

According to multiple reports, Kelce and Swift plan to wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Rumors also swirl that the famous couple plans to share a more intimate ceremony elsewhere before heading to MSG for a blowout reception.

Neither the 36-year-old tight end nor Swift has confirmed the reports. However, they have not refuted them either. While TMZ recently shared photographs of a wedding near Swift’s estate in Westerly, Rhode Island, Kelce was celebrating his bachelor party in Los Angeles this past weekend, so it was definitely someone else’s nuptials.

Earlier in the week, TMZ photographed Swift’s longtime best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, at the pop star’s Rhode Island mansion, along with numerous other women, prompting rumors of a possible bachelorette gathering. While the “I Knew It, I Knew You” singer avoided cameras over the weekend, her future husband is living it up in Southern California.

Travis Kelce’s Tie-Dye Bachelor Party Cake Drew Rave Reviews on Instagram

After Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, hosted “New Heights Live” at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, the Chiefs star stayed in the area to party with his boys.

Ya Queremos Pastel, located across The Grove in Park La Brea, shared a video of the custom tie-dye cake for the three-time Super Bowl champion’s celebration that read, “One more ring!”

One fan commented, “Awesome cake for Mr. Taylor swift! 🔥🙌.” Another person wrote, “This is amazing. We love a tie dye king..”

Over the weekend, Kelce attended Chris Lake’s concert at L.A. Historic Park on June 19. Multiple videos shared on social media show the 11-time Pro Bowler joining Lake on stage. At one point, he grabbed the mic and said, “This is a remix of Taylor Swift,” as the song played. “I know y’all feel it,” he yelled. “Lose your [expletive] minds.”

Earlier in the week, Kelce was spotted at one of the couple’s favorite spots, the exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. Jason Kelce, Ross Travis, and Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, joined him at the members-only club, where they stayed until 2:30 a.m., per DeuxMoi.

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, and More Arrived in San Diego on Sunday

The Kelce brothers kept the good times going on June 21, attending a NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. Kelce chatted it up with Dale Earnhardt Jr and appeared to have a great time.

Before heading to the race, the crew was spotted playing a golf simulator.