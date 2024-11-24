Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Offers Silver Lining After Near Collapse vs. Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was willing to admit that “you always want to have some blowouts” as a football team after a narrow Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Having said that, there is one silver lining to winning close games, and Mahomes reminded reporters and fans of it during his postgame press conference.

“You want to have it be a little calmer in the fourth quarter,” he acknowledged, “but I’ve always said [narrow victories] can be a good thing as you get to the playoffs and later in the regular season. Just knowing that you’ve been in those moments before and knowing how to kind of attack it play-by-play — not making it too big of a moment.”

With all that in mind, Mahomes did jokingly conclude that he would still “love to win a game not by the very last play” — despite the glass-half-full mentality he just explained.

Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs Must Be Better for ‘Entire’ Fourth Quarter After Victory Over Panthers

Now, just because Mahomes offered a silver lining after the 30-27 victory in Carolina, that doesn’t mean he didn’t show accountability for his part in the near second half collapse.

“We gotta be better in the whole entire fourth quarter, not just in those big moments at the end of the game,” the Chiefs signal-caller said.

Later, he noted that he thought the offense did a “great job moving the football” throughout Week 12 but could still execute at a “higher efficiency” level in the red zone.

Mahomes also credited the Panthers defense for their part in Kansas City’s two fourth quarter punts.

“They’ve played hard the entire year, they have a great defensive coordinator, a lot of great players that I’ve went up against in other places,” he said. “So, I thought we did a good job of executing the offense [and] moving the ball, but like I said, in that second half [and] especially that fourth quarter, we’ve got to be better.”

Mahomes added that the team must also do a better job of putting games like these “away” in the future.

Chiefs Defense Has Shaky Performance vs. Panthers

It’s true that the Chiefs offense was forced to punt on two of their final three drives, but it was the KC defense who really struggled in Carolina.

The Panthers offense scored points on six of their eight drives in Week 12. Quarterback Bryce Young also threw for 263 yards and a touchdown, earning a 92.9 passer rating.

Now, by no means are these numbers earth-shattering — and the Chiefs did do a great job of containing Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard — but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo surely expected more from his unit against a young QB who has had a difficult time at the NFL level.

One issue for the KC defense has been a lack of pass rush. The Chiefs managed just two sacks in Week 12, compared to five from Carolina.

With no Jaylen Watson at cornerback, Spagnuolo will need more from his pass rushers during the postseason. Fortunately, veteran defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is on track to return in Week 13, and that should be helpful as this unit attempts to get going down the stretch.