Patrick Mahomes Sr. Shares ‘Crazy’ Realization With Chiefs Kingdom

Considering the Hall of Fame resume that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has already built before age 30, it’s easy to forget that his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was a successful professional athlete in his own right.

Mahomes Sr. was an MLB pitcher from 1992 through 2003. He spent two years as a full-time starter but was mostly utilized out of the bullpen over the course of his career.

On November 15, the older of the two Mahomes must have been feeling nostalgic, because he took to social media to share two photos with fans — both holding his son. The post’s caption simply read: “Life is crazy man.”

In the first photo of the pair, Mahomes Sr. held his boy while he was still a toddler, and while his dad was still a pitcher with the Minnesota Twins. The second photo of the side-by-side was more recent, however, with Mahomes Sr. and his son hugging on-field after one of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl wins.

Now, in 2024, we’re starting to witness similar father-son moments between Patrick Mahomes II and Patrick Mahomes III, aka “Bronze” Mahomes. Perhaps, someday a long time from now, the Chiefs QB will get nostalgic just like his dad.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Pitched in MLB for 11 Seasons & Held Career ERA of 5.47

It goes without saying that Patrick Mahomes Sr. didn’t have quite the same reputation as his son during his time in pro sports, but he did play 11 seasons, and that’s a great accomplishment in itself.

Mahomes was first drafted by the Twins in 1988. He made it to the big leagues in 1992, working his way up through Minnesota’s farm system.

As a rookie, Mahomes started 13 games for the Twins and appeared in 14. He struck out 44 batters across 69.2 innings, allowing 5 home runs and 39 earned runs (5.04 ERA).

Mahomes started the most games of his career in 1994, earning 21 starts and 9 wins with the Twins. You might say this was one of the most productive seasons he ever had, considering he held a 4.73 ERA over 120.0 innings.

The following season, Mahomes began finishing games as a relief pitcher rather than starting them, and in 1996, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox. From that point on, the Mahomes family’s days in Minnesota were done.

You might recall moments where Patrick Mahomes II has reminisced about his father’s time with the New York Mets. That came after Boston in 1999 and the year 2000. From there, he became a bit of a journeyman reliever, bouncing around various organizations all the way up until 2007.

His brief MLB stops from 2001 on included the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins, Pirates and Mets again, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays.

Mahomes finished his career with an ERA of 5.47. He pitched a total of 709.0 innings at the professional level and his last MLB appearance came in 2003.

Patrick Mahomes II Could Pad NFL Legacy by Conquering Unheard of Super Bowl Feat

If the Chiefs win their third straight Super Bowl title at the end of the 2024 campaign, Patrick Mahomes II will accomplish something that no NFL quarterback has ever done — not even Tom Brady.

And as of Week 11, Kansas City not only has a chance to do this, but they also still have a shot to do it while going undefeated. Remember, the 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only NFL team to ever complete an undefeated season with a Super Bowl victory.

So, the Chiefs could theoretically join the Dolphins and become the first ever back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl champions, all in one fell swoop — and with Mahomes leading the charge. How’s that for an NFL legacy?