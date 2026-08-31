Patrick Mahomes Shares a Sweet 4-Word Message for Brittany Ahead of Chiefs Season Opener

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated wife Brittany Mahomes’ 31st birthday with a heartfelt message as the couple enjoyed some time together before the start of the NFL season.

Mahomes, 30, shared an Instagram tribute to Brittany on Monday, August 31, including photos of the couple and their three children.

“Happy Birthday! ❤️ Love you Forever ❤️,” Mahomes wrote.

The family photos featured daughter Sterling, 5, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 3, and daughter Golden Raye, 19 months.

Brittany also gave followers a look at how she celebrated turning 31, including a date night with Mahomes at a Backstreet Boys concert.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Celebrate With Backstreet Boys Night Out

Brittany shared a collection of birthday photos on Instagram, simply captioning the post, “3️⃣1️⃣🫶🏼.”

Several pictures showed Brittany and Mahomes attending the Backstreet Boys’ “Into the Millennium” residency at the Sphere.

The couple coordinated their outfits for the show, wearing blue-and-white varsity jackets featuring the band’s name. They also wore white baseball caps and blue-tinted sunglasses while posing near the stage.

Other photos showed Brittany wearing a structured white button-down top, matching mini skirt and denim knee-high boots. Mahomes wore a white T-shirt with a tan jacket and matching pants.

Brittany also showed off a birthday display featuring a gold backdrop, a neon “Happy Birthday” sign and metallic balloons, including a large “31.”

One photo captured Mahomes kissing Brittany on the cheek as they posed together in front of the display.

Her birthday cake also included a personal family touch. The three-tier cake featured a printed Mahomes family portrait on top.

Patrick Mahomes Says He Always Makes Time to Text Brittany

The birthday celebration came shortly before Mahomes turns his attention fully toward the start of his 10th NFL season.

Mahomes recently explained that even during the demanding Chiefs training camp schedule, staying in contact with Brittany remains one of his priorities.

“St. Joe’s dorm rooms, man, you don’t get a lot of text messages,” Mahomes said during an August 25 press conference, referring to the team’s training camp setup at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“I just try to make sure I text Brittany,” he continued. “If I text Brittany, I’m usually in a good spot.”

Brittany and the couple’s children have also been there to support Mahomes during his preparations for the upcoming season.

Fox4 Sports reporter Taylor Burr shared footage on X earlier in August showing Brittany and the children watching Chiefs training camp from behind a barricade.

“Brittany Mahomes and the kids are out in St. Joseph showing their support for Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs training camp,” Burr wrote.