Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Investment Surges on Amazon After OTA ‘Bump’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has built quite the investment portfolio since entering the NFL.

The superstar athlete subtly promoted his latest off-the-field endeavor during his press conference at Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on May 22. Wearing a T-shirt that read: “THRONE SPORT COFFEE.”

In a matter of hours, the brand became the “No. 1 best-selling, ready-to-drink coffee on Amazon,” according to Forbes contributor Jeff Fedotin.

Founder and CEO of Throne SPORT COFFEE Michael Fedele acknowledged that Mahomes’ public endorsement provided “quite the bump” while speaking with Forbes. And that’s a great thing for the Chiefs signal-caller as well.

Crunchbase lists Mahomes as Throne SPORT COFFEE’s lead investor. While Fedotin confirmed that the two-time NFL MVP is currently the No. 2 shareholder behind only Fedele himself.

“I am proud to be part of Throne SPORT COFFEE and to launch and introduce a better iced coffee to the masses,” Mahomes states on the brand’s official website. “We have been working on creating the perfect product for those who are always on-the-go, who are looking for a natural energy source with added benefits and I couldn’t be more excited about being in on the ground floor of building this brand.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Looks for ‘Passion’ & ‘Belief’ in His Investments

Mahomes has partnered with a long list of brands since becoming the face of the NFL. His endorsement deals include Adidas, Coors Light, State Farm, Subway, T-Mobile, Oakley, BioSteel, BOSS, CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Essentia Water, Head & Shoulders, Hy-Vee, Hyperice, T-Mobile, Whoop and AirShare according to Forbes.

“I’ve partnered with people I believe in, and some have worked, and some haven’t worked,” Mahomes told Fedotin. “But I think if you have the passion, the belief that you can make stuff happen, that’s what I look to invest in.”

In the case of Throne SPORT COFFEE, Fedele is no slouch when it comes to identifying and marketing new products. He’s a former brand manager at vitaminwater, senior brand manager at Powerade and head of marketing for BodyArmor — per Forbes.

After reaching out to Mahomes’ team and setting up a private tasting, Fedele managed to secure the future Hall of Famer as his new “face of the brand.”

“I love coffee. I drink it a lot. But I don’t like to put sugar in it,” Mahomes expressed to Forbes. “I don’t like to put all the added stuff in there. So, I wanted to find a healthier version so I can help my body not have that dad bod.”

The quarterback concluded that he always invests in products he believes in. Calling that his “biggest thing” when it comes to his business practices.

More on Throne SPORT COFFEE — Which Combines B Vitamins, Electrolytes, Amino Acids & Natural Caffeine

According to their website, sportcoffee.com, each Throne SPORT COFFEE can is packed with 150 milligrams of natural caffeine. The remaining ingredients include premium Arabica coffee, B vitamins, electrolytes potassium and sodium, “natural flavors and sweeteners” and BCAA’s leucine, isoleucine and valine.

WebMD describes leucine as an essential amino acid that “performs a number of functions in the body.”

“It helps to regulate blood sugar, improves wound healing, and produces growth hormone,” the medical site noted. Adding that it also helps the body’s muscular system build, recover and sustain itself. Studies have also linked leucine to weight control.

Isoleucine is an essential amino acid “necessary for creating hemoglobin as well as many other proteins that are important for various functions throughout the body, including regulating blood sugar and energy levels” — per My Food Data.

And valine is “crucial for protein synthesis, energy production, and muscle repair and growth” according to the Journal of Nutrition.

Throne SPORT COFFEE currently has four flavors available on their website: Mocha Java, Salted Caramel, French Vanilla and Black.

The company highlights the fact that they use “natural cane sugar” rather than stevia, erythritol and/or artificial sweeteners. The Mocha Java, Salted Caramel and French Vanilla flavors include 50 calories and eight grams of natural cane sugar per can, while the Black flavor only includes 25 calories and one gram of natural cane sugar.

Throne SPORT COFFEE is NSF “certified for sport.” It can be purchased via their website, Amazon and “at more than 3,000 retail locations” (primarily Casey’s and Hy-Vee spots) according to Sportico.