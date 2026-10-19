Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Ties Tom Brady’s All-Time Record in Chargers Win

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 5-0 on the season, and by doing so quarterback Patrick Mahomes moved into a tie with Tom Brady for an impressive NFL record.

Mahomes earned the 100th victory of his career on Sunday, October 18 against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, joining Brady as the youngest QBs to hit that major milestone.

“I mean, it’s awesome. Because, I mean, he’s the GOAT, man,” Mahomes said in an on-field, postgame interview with CBS Sports reporter Melanie Collins. “He’s the one that has kinda shown us how to do it in winning the Super Bowls and winning every single week. So it’s always an honor if you’re mentioned in his name. But it seems like every time I win a game, I’m tying him, so I’m gonna keep winning.”

Kenneth Walker III Led Way for Chiefs Offense in Week 6 Win

Mahomes was far from overwhelming at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, completing 23-of-30 passes for 272 yards and an interception. He added five rushes for 16 yards.

Without Rashee Rice of Tyquan Thornton in the lineup because of injuries, wide receiver Xavier Worthy led the way with seven catches for 73 yards. Travis Kelce added four grabs for 53 yards, even after leaving the game for a brief moment in the first half following an ankle injury that was the result of an apparent hip-drop tackle by a Chargers linebacker.

Running back Kenneth Walker III was the MVP of the Chiefs offense in Week 6, rushing for 128 yards and two scores on 19 carries. He also caught two passes for 11 yards.

Kansas City defeated the Chargers by a score of 22-6 to remain undefeated coming out of the bye week.

Rashee Rice Status Against Seahawks in Week 7 Remains Uncertain

Next up for the Chiefs is a Sunday Night Football showdown on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

It is unclear whether Rice can return for that contest, as he continues working through a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 4. His injury synced up with the bye week in Kansas City, which bought him an extra week of rest without requiring the wide receiver miss a game.

The Chiefs profile as a strong candidate to trade for another pass-catcher to make Mahomes’ life a little easier than it’s been through five outings. One option could be Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings, who has struggled since joining that franchise on a one-year deal in May and who Kansas City was interested in during free agency.

Another potential target could be Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who put up nearly 1,300 receiving yards and 10 scores during his rookie campaign in 2024 but has fallen off since. Thomas is not a regular focal point of the offense in Jacksonville any longer, but that said, the Jaguars may avoid dealing a playmaker with explosive potential to a top AFC rival.