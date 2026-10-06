Tom Brady Book: 7 Biggest Bombshells About His Marriage, Patriots Exit & More

There are few corners of Tom Brady’s life that haven’t already been examined.

His rise from the 199th pick in the NFL draft to seven-time Super Bowl champion has been chronicled for decades. So has his 20-year run with the New England Patriots, his stunning departure for Tampa Bay and his marriage and eventual divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

But a new biography attempts to put all of those pieces together, and in doing so, reveals some striking new details about what Brady’s pursuit of greatness may have cost him away from the field.

“Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness,” written by veteran sports journalist Lars Anderson, was released Sept. 29. The 432-page biography is based on years of reporting and more than 350 original interviews with people from throughout Brady’s life and career. Brady did not participate in the book.

Anderson’s book covers considerably more than Brady’s marriage. It traces his childhood, his fight for playing time at Michigan, his relationship with Bill Belichick, two decades in New England and the almost obsessive competitiveness that followed him through his final NFL season.

But some of its most revealing passages concern the point where Brady’s football life and personal life collided.

Here are seven of the biggest revelations to emerge from the book.

1. Brady Reportedly Made One Last Attempt to Save His Marriage

One of the enduring mysteries of Brady’s final NFL season was his unusual absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in August 2022.

The book provides a deeply personal explanation.

According to Anderson’s reporting, Brady requested an extended absence from camp as he attempted to repair his marriage to Bündchen. The couple traveled to the Bahamas during a period in which their relationship was reportedly under enormous strain.

The attempt ultimately failed.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Brady finished the season with Tampa Bay and retired from the NFL for good the following February.

2. Brady Reportedly Lost Nearly 20 Pounds as His Marriage Unraveled

For a player who built much of his career around meticulous control of his body, Brady’s physical condition during that period reportedly alarmed people around him.

Anderson writes that Brady returned to training camp nearly 20 pounds lighter as he dealt with the collapse of his marriage.

Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told Anderson it was obvious Brady’s personal situation was affecting his physical well-being. Others around the team reportedly noticed a version of Brady that looked and acted considerably different from the quarterback they knew.

That detail gives new context to a season that already looked unusual from the outside. Brady was 45, Tampa Bay struggled to an 8-9 record and his personal life was unfolding publicly at the same time.

3. The Book Offers a Surprising Account of the Final Breaking Point

Perhaps no claim in the book has attracted more attention than Anderson’s account of how Bündchen ultimately reached her decision to end the marriage.

According to an unnamed source quoted in the biography, Bündchen, who has spoken publicly about her interest in astrology and spirituality, consulted astrology before telling Brady that the two were no longer compatible.

That account should be treated for what it is: a claim made by a source in Anderson’s book, not an explanation Bündchen herself has publicly confirmed.

Bündchen has previously pushed back on the simplified narrative that she divorced Brady because he refused to retire from football. In a 2023 interview, she called that characterization hurtful and said relationships are far more complicated.

4. Brady Was Reportedly ‘Stung’ by Bündchen’s Pregnancy

The biography also moves beyond the divorce and into its aftermath.

Bündchen welcomed a son with Joaquim Valente in February 2025. According to a friend of Brady’s quoted by Anderson, Brady was “stung” when he learned his former wife had become pregnant roughly two years after their divorce.

Bündchen and Valente later married in December 2025.

The detail is one of several places where Anderson attempts to capture Brady away from the carefully controlled public persona that followed him throughout his career.

5. The Book Reexamines Brady’s Breakup With Bridget Moynahan

Long before Brady and Bündchen divorced, the beginning of their relationship created its own tabloid storm.

Brady split from actress Bridget Moynahan in late 2006. He soon began dating Bündchen, and Moynahan subsequently revealed she was pregnant with Brady’s son, Jack.

The chronology created a perception that followed Brady for years.

Anderson went back through the timeline and argues it does not support the simplest version of that story. He told Us Weekly that he “did the math” and found the timing works in Brady’s favor, albeit narrowly. The biography places Brady and Moynahan’s breakup in December 2006 and Brady’s first meeting with Bündchen later that month.

Brady and Bündchen then faced an extraordinary situation almost immediately after beginning their relationship when Moynahan learned she was pregnant.

6. Brady’s Obsession With Football Is Really the Story of the Book

For all the attention surrounding Brady’s relationships, Anderson’s larger argument is about something Patriots fans watched for two decades.

Brady could not stop chasing the next one.

The book traces that drive back to his childhood and follows it through Michigan, New England, Tampa Bay and retirement. His routines, diet, preparation and family life were all shaped around football and his desire to keep winning.

Anderson even centers the book around Brady’s own description of that drive as a “sickness.” The publisher describes it as an obsession that influenced everything from what Brady ate to how he approached being a husband and father.

That framing makes the title, “The Price of Greatness,” more than marketing.

Brady won more than any quarterback in NFL history. Anderson’s book is interested in what had to be pushed aside to make that possible.

7. The Brady-Belichick Story Gets Another Layer

No comprehensive Brady biography would be complete without Bill Belichick.

Anderson revisits the relationship that produced six championships in New England, including Belichick’s early belief in a quarterback few around the league expected to become anything close to a star.

The book also follows the partnership to its eventual conclusion, when Brady left New England after the 2019 season and signed with Tampa Bay.

It is an important counterweight to the book’s more personal revelations. The Brady story is not simply about a marriage that ended or a quarterback who played longer than anyone expected. It is about a man whose defining quality was also one of the most complicated parts of his life.

Brady’s refusal to believe he had accomplished enough helped turn a sixth-round pick into arguably the greatest quarterback the sport has seen.

The question Anderson leaves behind is considerably more human: When does the thing that makes someone great begin asking for too much in return?