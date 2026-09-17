Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce’s Moms Are Teaming Up for Something New This Season

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have spent years building a connection on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, their moms are helping bring Chiefs families together off the field.

Before the 2026 NFL season got underway, Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, hosted a “Mahomes and Mimosas” luncheon for the mothers of Chiefs players at The Truitt boutique hotel in Kansas City. She posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram.

Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, was among the guests. The event, sponsored by Community America Credit Union, gave the women an opportunity to spend time together before another busy football season.

Randi explained during the gathering that people often assume the Chiefs moms already know one another and spend games together. In reality, that hasn’t always been the case.

Now, some of the women are working to change that by creating a Chiefs moms “squad” this season.

Randi Mahomes Brings Chiefs Moms Together Before the 2026 Season

The luncheon gave the women a chance to meet, take photos and enjoy an afternoon together before their sons returned to the weekly grind of the NFL season.

According to The Kansas City Star, the menu included tres leches French toast, poached shrimp, ceviche de pescado, crab Benedict, ham Benedict and breakfast tacos.

Community America’s involvement also brought another Mahomes family connection to the event. Patrick has served as an ambassador for the credit union since 2019 and has appeared in several of its advertisements.

The Chiefs quarterback recently brought his entire family along for his latest CommunityAmerica commercial.

Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, appeared with their three children, Sterling, Bronze and Golden, in the new ad, which focused on family and having a strong support system.

“For me, being part of a team is huge,” Patrick said in the commercial. “Knowing if I need anything, my community will show up big time. Together, we live large. Except when life is delightfully small.”

The commercial then showed Patrick, Brittany and their children having a tea party at a small playhouse in a garden.

Patrick Mahomes Brings His ‘Home Team’ Into New Family Commercial

Patrick used the appearance to connect his growing family to the idea of teamwork that has defined much of his football career.

“My home team has some new players,” he continued. “And my Community America team is here for it all. From baby steps to big financial plays. And that’s huge. Member-owned, open to all. Community America Credit Union. Invested in you.”

Community America shared the commercial with the caption, “From baby steps to big financial plays, Community America is here for it all.”

Fans quickly responded to the family appearance.

“The sweetest fam,” one person wrote.

“The cutest family and commercial!” another added.

“So sweet!! Love the Mahomes!” a third commented.