Patrick Mahomes Gets Warning From AFC West Rival Ahead of Chiefs’ Week 1 Showdown

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II knows Patrick Mahomes is returning from a major knee injury, but the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC West rival has no plans to treat him any differently.

The Broncos will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 1 “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Chiefs, potentially marking Mahomes’ first game since tearing his ACL and LCL in December.

Mahomes still needs final medical clearance before Kansas City can officially put him back on the field for a game. Surtain, however, is preparing as though the three-time Super Bowl champion will be behind center — and capable of doing everything he did before the injury.

“It’s still Patrick Mahomes at the end of the day,” Surtain told reporters on Tuesday. “We still have to prepare and study for him like years past. So, we’ll be ready.”

Patrick Surtain II Expects Patrick Mahomes ‘To Be Himself’ After Injury

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One question surrounding Mahomes’ potential return is how much the knee injury could change the way he plays.

Mahomes has made a career out of extending plays and escaping pressure when the pocket breaks down. Kansas City could attempt to limit how often he runs in his first game back, particularly against Denver’s defense.

Surtain acknowledged that the Chiefs could adjust their approach but said he still expects Mahomes to look like Mahomes.

“It’s really tough to tell, because coming off an injury like that, it’s pretty tough. But I don’t expect nothing less from him than to be himself,” Surtain said of Mahomes. “Obviously, they might change the scheme up for him a little bit, not allow him to run as much, but like you said, to be more of a pocket passer, which he’s good at.”

Surtain and the Broncos have plenty of experience preparing for Mahomes. The Week 1 matchup will mark the fourth official meeting between Mahomes and Denver quarterback Bo Nix.

First, however, Kansas City has to determine whether Mahomes is ready.

Andy Reid Won’t Commit to Mahomes Starting Week 1

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Mahomes has made steady progress since suffering the knee injury in December.

According to ESPN, the quarterback received clearance to throw during OTAs in the spring. The Chiefs then fully cleared him to participate when training camp began in late July.

Mahomes has practiced throughout camp, but receiving clearance to practice and receiving clearance for a regular-season game are separate steps.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he will rely on the medical staff and Mahomes before making the final call.

“I’m literally taking it day by day. No predictions here on anything,” Reid said of Mahomes potentially starting Week 1. “If the doctors and trainers and everybody that are involved in this give him the OK, and most of all, if he feels like he can, then we’ll address that when we get there.”

Patrick Mahomes Promises a ‘New Version’ of Chiefs

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Mahomes has already made clear what he expects from Kansas City once the season begins.

During the Chiefs’ annual Kickoff Luncheon, Mahomes addressed the way last season ended and said the team plans to come back with a different mindset.

“The bad taste that we have from last season: it didn’t go the way we wanted it to. Coach Reid talked about that. But we learned from it. We have gotten better,” Mahomes said. “Just as hungry as I am, and everyone on this stage, we are going out with a mindset to be a new version of the Chiefs that goes out there and dominates the same way the old one did.”

The offense around Mahomes will also look different.

Kansas City signed Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III and added rookie running backs Emmett Johnson and Jaydn Ott. Travis Kelce returns for his 14th NFL season, while Creed Humphrey remains at center.

Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton headline Mahomes’ receiving corps.