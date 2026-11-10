Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Announce Surprise Baby News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared some exciting news after the trade deadline passed on November 10.

While the Chiefs added to their team by trading for wide receiver Josh Downs, the Mahomes are adding a new member of their own: baby No. 4!

Mahomes and Brittany are already parents to three children: Sterling, 5, Bronze,3, and Golden, 22 months.

She announced the news in a shared post with the Chiefs star on Instagram and wrote, “Another blessing from God 🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍.” The news comes as quite a surprise since the 31-year-old quarterback and Brittany sounded pretty confident they were done having children after Golden’s birth.

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Said They Were ‘Done’ Having Babies Last Year

In an interview with WHOOP’s Will Ahmed, the founder & CEO of the fitness company, last year, Brittany spoke about the possibility of having another baby.

“Nope,” she answered. “We’re done. We’re done for a while. Three. I don’t know, I mean I feel like you can never like say you’re done, but I think three is all I need.”

Mahomes appeared to be on the same page. During a press conference shortly after Golden’s birth last year, “We’ll see down the line, maybe,” he said. “But my goal was always three. So, we’ve had three. And we’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on.”

Right now, they’re soaking life with three young ones. “It’s cool to welcome another baby girl in our family and see how my other kids react to her,” he added. “Having baby sissy and stuff like that—it’s been a lot of fun.”

Being a dad, however, is the three-time Super Bowl MVP’s favorite job. While recovering from an ACL tear suffered in December, the most difficult part was not being able to play with his kids.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes said earlier this year. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough.”

Brittany Mahomes Hid Her Pregnancy Under Big Jackets at Chiefs Games

The Kansas City Current co-owner always posts photos on social after every Chiefs game. Over the past few weeks, she started strategically wearing jackets over her outfits.

She wore a leopard print trench coat during the Chiefs’ 35-12 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. She wore a red leather coat at Mile High Stadium during Kansas City’s loss to the Denver Broncos last week.

The 31-year-old also successfully hid her bump during Halloween when the family dressed up in outfits from “Toy Story 5.“