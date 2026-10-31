Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Win Halloween With Taylor Swift Nod

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to bounce back with a statement win in Week 8 after one of the worst games of his career.

While the three-time Super Bowl MVP has a lot of work to do to prepare for the Denver Broncos on Sunday, he also needed to get in gear at home.

Before defeating the Chargers in Week 6, Mahomes admitted that Halloween completely slipped his mind. Between making sure his knee is right after suffering an ACL tear last December and checking in on how other teams are doing during the bye — he forgot.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have three kids — Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 21 months.

“It surprised me. I forgot about Halloween,” Mahomes said. “Brittany was like what are gonna be for Halloween and I’m like, I didn’t even think about that. I’m so locked in on this week and the season and stuff.”

Luckily, Brittany is taking care of it. When asked what the family plans to be, “I can’t tell now,” Mahomes said. “There’s options because you never know with kids, so we have multiple options. I don’t even know yet. I just know a couple of the options.”

The Mahomes Family Dressed Up as ‘Toy Story’ Characters With a Tribute to Taylor Swift

Brittany came through because the Mahomes family looked amazing on October 31. Mahomes dressed as Buzz Lightyear, Brittany as Jessie, Bronze as Woody, and Golden as the alien. Sterling fit into the toy theme by dressing up as Barbie.

The Kansas City Current co-owner posted the family photos on Instagram with Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” as the background track. Swift released the record-breaking single as part of the film’s soundtrack in June.

Fans absolutely loved the post. One fan commented on Instagram, “Oh my gosh mom! They are so stinking cute! Just look at all that sass Sterling has😂 And you, Patrick, Bronze, and Golden, absolutely nailed it🙌 have FUN❤️.” Another person wrote, “Ster girl stole the show!!! Love each and every one!! Happy Halloweeen!! ❤️”

Patrick Mahomes Credited His Wife, Brittany Mahomes, For Holding Down the Family During His Rehab

Speaking with Mitch Holthus on “The Chiefs Kingdom Show” at Arrowhead earlier this month, Mahomes gushed over how Brittany did triple duty at home while recovering from surgery.

“I think that that was something that’s huge for me because, she had being a mom to three, I mean, she had to kind of take on that role on even more because I wasn’t at the house. I was spending seven hours a day over there in the offseason when we’re supposed to be on vacation or back home in Texas,” he said.

“It’s a full commitment from the full family, and I think she did a great job of kind of being that leader of the household when I was having to be in the rehab facility.”

Brittany shared a clip of Mahomes comments on her Instagram Stories and replied, “Would do anything for my babies and my husband 🥹🫶🏻.”