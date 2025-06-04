Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Celebrate $275 Million Announcement

The income Patrick Mahomes receives as quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs is just one part of his income.

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020. At the time, that deal made him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. While he’s now the seventh highest-paid quarterback in the league based on average annual salary, the three-time Super Bowl champ isn’t complaining.

Shortly after signing his extension, Mahomes bought ownership into MLB’s Kansas City Royals. He’s also a part-owner of the MLS Club Sporting Kansas City and the F1 Alpine Team.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, invested in being a founding co-owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current along with owners Chris and Angie Long. The 29-year-old quarterback joined as a co-owner in January 2023.

“I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the @thekccurrent ownership team,” Mahomes tweeted. “She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Little over four years since the KC Current played their first game during the 2021 season, they’ve become the second-most valuable franchise in the NWSL.

The KC Current Is Valued at $275 Million, They Raked In a League-High $36 Million in Revenue



After opening CPKC Stadium, the first premier sports venue built primarily for a women’s sports team, Forbes reported that the KC Current generated a league-high $36 million in revenue in 2024.

The Current, despite being the fourth-smallest market team, has the second-highest valuation of $275 million, second to Angel City FC ($280 million), owned by Willow Bay and Bob Iger. While the Current garnered just $3 million in revenue in 2021, business boomed after they started playing at the new stadium.

The Longs, cofounders of Palmer Square Capital Management, “privately financed construction of the $140 million stadium,” Forbes reported.

“The move didn’t mean the Current could sell more tickets: Children’s Mercy Park has a listed capacity of 18,467, roughly 7,000 more seats than CPKC Stadium has. But with higher prices across both single-game offerings and a robust season-ticket base of more than 8,000, the club more than doubled its ticket revenue in 2024 and sold out every match.

“The new stadium also features 12 luxury suites, which are priced at $110,000 per year and quickly sold out on eight-year contracts, and roughly 1,300 total premium seats, including ‘loge boxes’ and communal clubs.”

Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Reposted the KC Current Revenue Announcements on Instagram

The KC Current posted about the team’s financial success on Instagram on June 4, “We’re making the game better for female footballers and fans across the world 📈🌎 We’re still building our blueprint. We’ve only just begun.”

Brittany commented, “👏🏼👏🏼💯💯.” She also posted the links on her Instagram Stories, as did Mahomes on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the Longs, along with Mahomes and his wife, made a bid to bring a WNBA team to Kansas City. However, the WNBA awarded Cleveland to become the 16th franchise, with the Rockers set to join the league in 2028.