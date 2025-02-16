Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Get Disappointing News After Super Bowl

Before the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent a clear message about bringing a WNBA team to the area.

“You see how Kansas City has embraced all sports that have been in the city, especially women’s sports,” Mahomes told reporters on February 6. “I’ve seen it first hand with the Kansas City Current. I know if we were able to get a WNBA team to Kansas City, it would be packed every single night.

“That’s just the kind of atmosphere that we have in Kansas City. I’m hoping we can get that done and we can continue to push women’s sports forward.”

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, co-owners of the NWSL’s KC Current, along with owners, Chris and Angie Long, met with the WNBA in October about bringing a new franchise to Kansas City.

However, the three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany faced big competition to nab the 16th WNBA franchise, as multiple cities made bids. One week after the Chiefs fell 40-22 to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, the couple received bad news on their pitch.

Cleveland Will Become the 16th WNBA Franchise, Kansas City Not Considered ‘Leaders’ for Next Spot

Sports Business Journal reported on Sunday, February 16, “The WNBA is preparing to award Cleveland its 16th franchise, multiple sources have told SBJ, with an approximate bid worth a league record $250M.

“The sources put Cleveland’s expansion chances as high as 90% — with an announcement expected no later than March — and said the WNBA has re-thought its original plan of adding just one team and could award one or two more franchises to bring its league total to 18 clubs. The presumed leaders for the second and third teams are Philadelphia, Houston, Nashville, Detroit and Miami.”

Amid the WNBA’s expansive growth over the past year, there’s still a chance Kansas City gets a WNBA team, however, it won’t happen for quite some time. SBJ noted, “As to why the WNBA is willing to take on potentially three teams instead of one right now —with the last two likely arriving in 2029 or 2030 — the sense is that there have been multiple bids approaching $250M.”

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Inspired the Push to Bring Kansas City a WNBA Team

Mahomes and Brittany share three children, Sterling Skye, 3, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2, and Golden Raye, born last month. Speaking to reporters on October 31, the 29-year-old quarterback said his eldest daughter inspired him to bring another professional women’s team to Kansas City.

“I think, first, it’s just to showcase to my daughter, who I believe loves sports so far because everything we do, she wants to hit the baseball off the tee, she wants to play soccer,” Mahomes said. “I want to show that she can follow her dreams and make an impact in this world in whatever that dream is.”

“I’ve met players and women from other sports that I’ve kind of been around, including my wife — and show that they didn’t get some of the same things that I got coming up as far as the resources and the facilities and stuff like that. So, I want to give them those same resources, those same facilities.”

Mahomes, who owns a stake in the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City, is also looking at life after football. “I think more than anything, I just know how much sports has given to me,” he said. “Whenever I’m done with football — whenever that is — and I have to venture into life after football, and chase kids around, I want to still be a part of it.

“Hopefully, we can get this WNBA team here. It’s for life after football, so I can make an impact in sports, and showcase my daughter that she can chase follow her dream.”