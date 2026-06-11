Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Celebrates $500 Million News

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ decision to draft Patrick Mahomes as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is the best decision the franchise has ever made.

And now, they’re rewarding him for it.

Mahomes, who’s led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles, is not just the face of the franchise, but also the entire NFL. As the 30-year-old quarterback enters his 10th year with the Chiefs, Kansas City reworked his current deal to lock in the two-time league MVP for the rest of his career.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on June 10, “The new money on the deal is worth $239.05 million, with the total value now at $504.75 million from 2026 through 2033, with the first four years being guaranteed at signing. All $504.75 million becomes guaranteed through contract mechanisms.

“Mahomes can make up to $522.25 million through incentives and escalators. Beginning in 2027, when the new money begins, the deal averages $64 million per year, setting an NFL record for average annual value.”

To celebrate the big news, Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, celebrated with a heartfelt message.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Called Kansas City ‘Home’

The entire Mahomes family celebrated his record-breaking contract on Wednesday. Brittany, along with the couple’s children, Sterling Skye, 5, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 3, and Golden Raye, 16 months, went to the Chiefs facility as he put pen to paper.

Brittany posted several photos on Instagram and wrote, “Red is our color & Kansas City is our home🙏🏼❤️.”

Mahomes commented, “❤️❤️❤️.” The Chiefs’ official Instagram account added, “Chiefs Kingdom is lucky to have the Mahomes family ❤️ Congrats you guys!!”

The Texas Tech alum made it clear he’s looking to add more Lombardi Trophies to his collection. He shared in a video message, “I’m just so excited to be here for life and to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom for even longer. We have so much more to do, let’s go out and do it. Let’s go win some more.”

Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt, GM Brett Veach, Shared Statements on Giving Patrick Mahomes a ‘Landmark Deal’

Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt couldn’t be more thrilled to keep Mahomes in Kansas City. “Over the last decade, Patrick has become one of the most iconic, beloved sports figures of all time,” Hunt shared in a statement.

“He has helped lead our franchise to five Super Bowl appearances and three championships; he has been instrumental in shaping the Chiefs’ brand and putting Kansas City on the world stage; and on top of it all, he has been an outstanding role model in the community. Patrick is a generational talent and an elite human being, and I’m so excited he will continue to lead our team into the future.”

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach gushed, “This is a huge day for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and really all of Chiefs Kingdom.. This is a landmark deal for a once-in-a-lifetime player. Patrick has grown into one of the most prolific quarterbacks to ever play the game, and to add to that, he’s changed the culture of our building and has led us in the most successful era in our franchise’s history.