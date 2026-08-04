Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Celebrates Major News Amid Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back at training camp at Missouri Western State’s campus, working hard to hopefully start in Week 1 after tearing his ACL and MCL in December.

While the 30-year-old quarterback was fully cleared for training camp, “I don’t get hit, so that’s one part of it,” Mahomes explained reporters at the start of camp, “but it’s good to be out there and have bodies around and be able to go through and run the offense.

“I want [Chiefs head coach Andy] Reid to call [plays] like we’re going to call it in the regular season. That’s going to be the best way for me to prepare myself. I want to go out there and test [the knee].”

While the three-time Super Bowl MVP builds chemistry with the team’s rookie and new veteran players, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, celebrated a groundbreaking event back in Kansas City.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Represented the Co-Owners at the KC Current Studios Grand Opening

Mahomes and his wife are co-owners of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current along with owners Chris and Angie Long. After the KC Current debuted CPKC Stadium in 2024, the first stadium in world built specifically for women’s professional sports team, the club continues to innovate and grow.

The team announced the launch of KC Current Studios, which includes an in-house podcast recording studio and broadcasting facility. Brittany attended the grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting on August 3.

Mahomes could not attend the groundbreaking event as he’s 52 miles away in St. Joseph, Missouri. However, the ecouple’s eldest kids, Sterling, 5, and Bronze, 3, filled in for their dad. Mahomes commented on the Instagram post, “🩵🩵🩵.”

The Longs shared in a statement: “We are thrilled to open KC Current Studios at such a monumental moment in media. We believe that the stories surrounding women’s sports are every bit as powerful as the competition itself.

“Current Studios gives us a permanent home to tell those stories every day where we can feature our athletes, our partners, our fans and the leaders who are changing our city and sports. This is another step in our commitment to continue redefining what’s possible in women’s sports.”

The KC Current Is Worth $325 Million, the Second-Most Valuable Team in the NWSL

Forbes reported in April that the KC Current remains the second most-valuable franchise in the league with a valuation of $325 million, up 18% from last year. Angel City FC remains at No. 1 with a $340 million valuation.

“Putting the deeper pockets to good use, many teams have begun building new practice facilities, and Current owners Angie and Chris Long privately financed the $140 million construction of CPKC Stadium, which opened in 2024 and has turbocharged the team’s business,” Forbes’ Brett Knight wrote.

Last July, the Current broke ground on a three-tiered expansion in Riverside, Missouri– Riverside Stadium, The Performance Center, and Pitch Expansion, totaling a $52 million investment. The owners celebrated the opening of the Performance Center and Riverside Stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in February; however, Mahomes and his wife were not present.