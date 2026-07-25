Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shares Difficult Goodbye Amid Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, his backup quarterbacks and the team’s rookies reported to Missouri Western State’s campus in St. Joseph to officially kick off training camp this weekend.

“I just thought it was necessary,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of the head start program. “I didn’t like not doing it last year after I got done with it, to be honest with you.

“It is a good thing for the quarterbacks, and it is a good thing for the rookies coming in. We do have more numbers this year, so it allows us to get more reps, and I think that will benefit us.”

While the early start provides a great opportunity for Mahomes to build chemistry with new players, it also means he spends a little less time with his family in the offseason. On the first day of training camp, Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a bittersweet message to the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Brittany Mahomes Posted a Photo of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Saying Goodbye to Their Daughter Sterling

While this is Mahomes’ 10th training camp, his eldest daughter, Sterling, 5, is just starting to understand that the beginning of training camp means large stretches of time without their father at home.

Brittany and Mahomes are also parents to Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1. The Kansas City Current co-owner posted a photo of Mahomes giving Sterling a kiss on the forehead and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Training camp goodbye[s] are getting harder 🥹😭 We love you!!! Go do your thang 😎 @patrickmahomes.”

The 30-year-old is also so proud of her husband. She shared a video of him walking to practice and wrote, “Seeing him back doing what he loves, so thankful. 🥹🙏🏻🫶🏻.”

During his first press conference ahead of the 2026 NFL season, Mahomes said that the “toughest” part of his recovery following his ACL and MCL tear in December was not being able to run around with his kids.

“I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that,” Mahomes told reporters. “That was tough.”

Brittany Mahomes Credits Patrick Mahomes for Navigating Their Life in the Spotlight

While Mahomes is arguably the face of the NFL, the spotlight on the couple grew even bigger amid teammate Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. Brittany and the two-time league MVP attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding in New York City earlier this month.

“It’s been a really big adjustment,” Brittany said of her growing platform in a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. “I’ve had a lot of lessons, hard lessons, to learn.”

However, she leans on Mahomes for guidance. “He’s constantly been there explaining to me that this stuff doesn’t matter and just stay true to who you are and stay worrying about the things that matter to you. He’s got me through it…

“I could have truly never gotten to the place I am today without Patrick,” she added. “He truly supports anything and everything that I want to do.”