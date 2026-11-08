Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Get Great News Before Chiefs-Jets Game

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets this week, and after two consecutive losses, quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows they need a win.

The Chiefs faced ongoing scrutiny for refusing to run a quarterback sneak, a play head coach Andy Reid hasn’t called since 2019, when Mahomes suffered a dislocated knee. However, the three-time Super Bowl MVP said he’s ready to go if Reid makes the call.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to win,” Mahomes told reporters. “It’s not like I’m scared to go out there and put my body on the line. That’s how I’ve played. It’s got me in trouble sometimes and sometimes it’s helped the team.”

While Mahomes is laser-focused on defeating the Jets on Sunday, he and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have a big day as co-owners of the Kansas City Current on November 7.

Brittany hyped up the team on the eve of their win-or-go-home quarterfinal playoff game against Angel City FC on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “KC BABY!! Let’s show up and get loud!” The Chiefs’ official account also sent a message on social media. They wrote, “It’s TEAL TIME! Good luck to the @kccurrent in their playoff match tomorrow ⚽️🩵.”

The KC Current Defeated Angel City FC, Will Advance to the Semifinals

The Current entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed following a strong close to the regular season, notching five straight wins.

They kept the hot streak going on Saturday, defeating Angel FC 1-0 in front of a home crowd. The lone score came from a penalty shot by Michelle Cooper in extra time.

Next up, the Current takes on the winner of Gotham FC (No.1) and Seattle Reign (No.8) on Sunday. A rematch against Gotham would be fitting. Last year, they sent the Current packing in the quarterfinals, a massive upset after KC won the NWSL shield and entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed amid a record-breaking season.

The KC Current Is Worth $325 Million, the Second-Most Valuable Team in the NWSL Behind Angel City FC

Forbes reported that the KC Current is the second most-valuable franchise in the league with a valuation of $325 million, up 18% from last year. Angel City FC remains at No. 1 with a $340 million valuation.

“Putting the deeper pockets to good use, many teams have begun building new practice facilities, and Current owners Angie and Chris Long privately financed the $140 million construction of CPKC Stadium, which opened in 2024 and has turbocharged the team’s business,” Forbes’ Brett Knight wrote.

CPKC Stadium is the first premier sports venue built for a women’s sports team. The Longs continue to bolster the franchise in other areas.

Last July, the Current broke ground on a three-tiered expansion in Riverside, Missouri– Riverside Stadium, The Performance Center, and Pitch Expansion, totaling a $52 million investment.

In August, the team announced the launch of KC Current Studios, which includes an in-house podcast recording studio and broadcasting facility. Brittany and the couple’s children attended the grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting.