Brittany Mahomes’ Change in Appearance Is Turning Heads

During the offseason, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are getting used to life as a family of five.

Mahomes and Brittany welcomed their third child, a daughter named Golden Raye, on January 12. Golden joins big sister, Sterling Skye, 4, and big brother, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2.

While away from Kansas City, the 29-year-old quarterback and Brittany relocated to their $3.7 million, 7,800-square-foot home in Texas, where they celebrated Easter and Mother’s Day.

However, the three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany also make time for date nights. After enjoying a weekend at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, the couple headed to Las Vegas for his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic.

Before the golf tournament kicked off on May 16, Mahomes held his annual auction fundraiser. Joining him on stage for Gala Night, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, former Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Johnny Manziel, two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola, World Series champ Greg Maddux, and NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.

Brittany, 29, who also attended Gala Night, immediately turned heads with her change in appearance.

Brittany Mahomes Debuted an All-New Look at Patrick Mahomes’ Big Event

After Brittany posted photos from the event in Las Vegas and wrote, “Viva La @15andmahomies,” fans gushed over her figure and her all-new tanned look. Makeup artist Bex Pichelmann reposted her photo by the pool and wrote, “Tan on @brittanylynne.”

One fan wrote, “The tan and this dress are EVERYTHING 🔥👏🔥👏.” One woman commented, “Postpartum whoooooo??? 🔥🔥🚒.” An Instagram user added, “All the hard work 😓 sure is paying off she looks fantastic,” as Brittany regularly posts videos of her gym sessions. Brittany’s personal trainer Kirsty Rae commented, “Slayyyyyyyyyyyy britt🔥.”

Brittany, of course, didn’t miss one game after giving birth to Golden. Just six days after welcoming their youngest daughter, she was back at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs defeat the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round.

Travis Kelce Nearly Bid on Taylor Swift’s Signed Guitar at Patrick Mahomes’ Auction



While Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, joined her boyfriend at the 15 and Mahomies Golf Classic last year, she did not attend this year’s event. However, the pop star donated a signed guitar, which Kelce nearly bid on before realizing that he already owns one.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kelce and Mahomes stood up as the auctioneer upped the bid to $15,000 for the 14-time Grammy winner’s autographed guitar. As the 35-year-old All-Pro moved closer to the stage to get a good look, however, “I just realized I have that already,” he said.

Brittany, sitting at Kelce’s table, can be seen laughing in the foreground. Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, also attended Gala Night, as did Mahomes’ father, Randi Mahomes Sr.

In order to make it to Las Vegas, Mahomes Sr. received permission from his probation officer to leave Texas following his latest DWI case, TMZ reported.