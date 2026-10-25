Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Share Personal News Before Seahawks Game

The Kansas City Chiefs look to maintain their perfect record when they head to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’s led the team to a 5-0 start, notched his 100th regular-season win after Kansas City’s victory over the Chargers last week, tying Tom Brady as the fastest quarterback to reach that mark.

“As I’ve gone throughout my career, I think I’ve gotten better and better at winning,” Mahomes said. “It’s not always pretty. It’s not always how I want it to be. I want to throw three touchdowns, four touchdowns, and I want to put up big stats.”

Before traveling to Seattle, Mahomes reflected on his life off the field with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and a few very special moments together

Patrick Mahomes and His Wife, Brittany Mahomes Go Down Memory Lane With ‘Family’

In a new video for their partnership with CommunityAmerica Credit Union, the former high school sweethearts looked at a photo from when they first started dating and joked about how the former soccer player loved wearing glitter eyeshadow.

Flash Forward to this year, Mahomes and Brittany look at a fall photo featuring all three kids, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1. “My babies!” Brittany gushed.

“Long story about this photo,” the Chiefs star interjects. “Brittany wanted to go to like all these places, and I was like, why don’t we just go down the street. There’s some cool trees down there. So, it was my imagination that got these photos done.”

After flipping through a photo of Mahomes with a mohawk, they open up about working with Lisa Ginter, or “Mama G,” as the Chiefs star says. “They’ve been with me since the beginning,” Mahomes says of Ginter and CommunityAmerica Credit Union. “That’s what makes it so special, and it goes beyond like a partnership. It’s family at this point.”

With their annual 15 and the Mahomies Gala, “She helps run that thing for us,” the 10-year NFL veteran reveals. “It’s cool to see the city of Kansas City just kind of embrace each other and the gala kind of symbolizes that for me, at least. You see all these great people get together and help raise money for a lot of good kids and good families.”

One fan commented on Instagram, “Now this is the couple & Family we fell in love with. There smiles keep staying strong together and thank you sharing.” Another person wrote, “Beautiful family and I’m so happy you are a part of Kansas City.”

Patrick Mahomes Credited His Wife, Brittany Mahomes, For Holding Down the Family During His Rehab

Speaking with Mitch Holthus on “The Chiefs Kingdom Show” at Arrowhead earlier this month, Mahomes gushed over how Brittany did triple duty at home while recovering from surgery after suffering an ACL tear in December.

“I think that that was something that’s huge for me because, she had being a mom to three, I mean, she had to kind of take on that role on even more because I wasn’t at the house. I was spending seven hours a day over there in the offseason when we’re supposed to be on vacation or back home in Texas,” he said.

“It’s a full commitment from the full family, and I think she did a great job of kind of being that leader of the household when I was having to be in the rehab facility.”

Brittany shared a clip of Mahomes comments on her Instagram Stories and replied, “Would do anything for my babies and my husband 🥹🫶🏻.”