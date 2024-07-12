Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Mahomes Reveal Major Personal News

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares two children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 1, with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the couple is ready for one more.

Mahomes and Brittany, who skipped out on attending the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 11, announced on Instagram they are expecting a third baby on Friday, July 12. They captioned the post, “Round three, here we come 🤍.”

In the video, the Mahomes family is wearing matching white and khaki outfits as the pose for pictures with Brittany’s sonogram photos. Bruno Mars’ song, “Count on Me,” plays in the background.

Patrick and Brittany, both 28, kept the news under wraps as they traversed Europe during their offseason vacation. From Spain to Portugal to London, Brittany successfully kept her pregnancy well hidden.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, however, did turn some heads with her decision to wear $5,745 pajamas at Taylor Swift’s “Eras” concert tour stop in Amsterdam on July 6.

The comments sections on their Instagram blew up with messages after Brittany and Mahomes, who’ve dated since high school, announced they were expecting.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark wrote, “Awhhh congrats !!! 🥹.” Mahomes mother, Randi Mahomes wrote, “❤️❤️I love y’all so much!!❤️❤️,” while his father, Pat Sr., added, “Congratulations. Pat Pat is stoked.”

Patrick Mahomes Regrets Waiting So Long to Marry Brittany Mahomes



While appearing on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast in May, the three-time Super Bowl MVP revealed his one regret about marrying Brittany. And that’s not doing it sooner.

“How did I find the one? I met her in high school, dude,” Mahomes said. “So, she dealt with me in high school and college – those years where I’m just a young kid. She made me better and I knew that was going ‘the one’ for a long time. And I probably made her wait too long to get married.”

“But we got married, have two beautiful kids now and she’s the one who runs the household. And I’m not afraid to admit it.”

While Mahomes started dating Brittany in the 10th grade, he didn’t pop the question until September 1, 2020 — at Arrowhead Stadium on Brittany’s 25th birthday. The couple officially tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii on March 12, 2022.

The quarterback credited much of his success to having Brittany by his side. “I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” Mahomes said. “Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall-of-fame mom and a hall-of-fame wife.

“It makes things a lot easier when you get to come home and your best friend is there. You just hang out. It makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great.”

Patrick Mahomes Said Family Will Dictate When He Retires From the NFL



TIME named Mahomes one of their 100 Most Influential People in 2024. In the TIME interview, Mahomes opened up about how his family, in particular, his daughter, will ultimately dictate when he retires.

“I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old,” Mahomes said. “I would love to play that long. At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I’ll continue to play. But if I feel like it’s taking away from my family time, that’s when I’ll know it’s time to go.”

Mahomes also knows how difficult it will be to play through to his mid-40s. “Tom’s skewed people’s brains on how hard that is to do because of how well he took care of his body,” he noted. “So I’m about to make sure that I get rid of this dad bod if I want to play to 45.”

While Mahomes may not play as long as Brady, with the 10-year, $450 million extension he signed with the Chiefs in 2020, retirement is a long way off.