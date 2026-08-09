Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany React to Historic News Amid Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters for the first time since training camp started on August 8.

Mahomes, who’s working his way back from an ACL and MCL tear suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in December, gave a positive update on his progress thus far.

“It feels great,” the 30-year-old said of his leg. “Just pushing every single day, trying to stack days together. I feel like when you’re tired sometimes you don’t even think about it. I’m trying to protect it, but it at the same time, trying to push it and get myself ready for the season.”

While the three-time Super Bowl MVP is focused on preparing for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, he and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are also keeping an eye on the Kansas City Current. Mahomes and Brittany are co-owners of the NWSL team, along with owners Chris and Angie Long. With a valuation of $325 million, it’s the second most-valuable franchise in the league.

The club isn’t performing as well as they did last year, however, they had a major reason to celebrate on Saturday night.

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates KC Current Star Debinha Breaking the NWSL Scoring Record

During the Current’s match against the Houston Dash on August 8, Débora Cristiane de Oliveira, better known as simply Debinha, became the top scorer in league history.

With an assist from Croix Bethune, Debinha scored her 83rd career goal, which earned a reaction from Brittany and the Chiefs star.

Brittany shared the KC Current’s celebratory post on her Instagram Stories that read, “THE ONE & ONLY 👑🇧🇷You’re looking at the #1 goal scorer in @nwsl history, @debinhaa7 🥹.” She also commented on the post and wrote, “YES🔥👏🏼💯.” Mahomes reposted a video the epic goal on his Instagram Stories.

While the Current ended up tying the Houston Dash 1-1, the entire team celebrated Debinha’s big night. The KC Current shared in another post, “This literally means everything to us 🥹🩵.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Represented the Couple at the KC Current Studios Grand Opening

After the KC Current debuted CPKC Stadium in 2024, the first stadium in the world built specifically for a women’s professional sports team, the club continues to innovate and grow.

Last week, the team announced the launch of KC Current Studios, which includes an in-house podcast recording studio and broadcasting facility. Brittany attended the grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting on August 3.

Mahomes could not attend the groundbreaking event as he’s 52 miles away in St. Joseph, Missouri. However, Brittany, along with the couple’s eldest kids, Sterling, 5, and Bronze, 3, filled in for the quarterback. Mahomes commented, “🩵🩵🩵.”

Brittany, 30, spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “One of my favorite things about sports is what happens beyond the game,” she told the crowd. “Whether it’s the confidence, the friendships, the inspiration, and the impact on young boys and girls who see what’s possible… these stories matter, and they deserve to be shared.”