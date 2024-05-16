Petition for Chiefs to Release Kicker Harrison Butker Causes a Stir

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is in hot water with a large faction of fans following his controversial graduation speech.

After Butker’s May 11 commencement remarks at Benedictine College on May 11 went viral, a petition demanding the Chiefs to “dismiss” the 28-year-old kicker started to surge with signatures.

The petition stated, “His comments were sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist. These dehumanizing remarks against LGBTQ+ individuals, attacks on abortion rights and racial discrimination perpetuate division and undermine human rights.

“These comments reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress. They create a toxic environment that hinders our collective efforts towards equality, diversity and inclusion in society. It is unacceptable for such a public figure to use their platform to foster harm rather than unity.

“We demand accountability from our sports figures who should be role models promoting respect for all people regardless of their race, gender identity or sexual orientation. We call upon the Kansas City Chiefs management to dismiss Harrison Butker immediately for his inappropriate conduct.”

The league responded to the backlash via a written statement to People. Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer wrote, “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

In his speech, Butker urged women to mirror his wife, Isabelle Butker, and embrace the role of “homemaker.” He urged students to “fight against the cultural emasculation of men.” Butker decried “things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

While Butker’s comments about women sparked debate, his mother, Elizabeth Keller Butker, is not a stay-at-home mom. According to her Linkedin profile, she earned her bachelor’s degree at Smith College before getting her master’s at Georgia Institute of Technology. For the past 36 years, she’s worked as a medical physicist in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Emory University.

The Los Angeles Chargers trolled Butker in the end credits of their schedule release video. They used a sims character in a No. 7 jersey to show Butker in the kitchen baking a pie and preparing a bouquet.

The Petition to Fire Harrison Butker Sparked a Strongly Mixed Reaction



While the petition garnered nearly 50,000 signatures before 8:30 p.m. ET on May 15, right-wing conservatives supported Butker’s speech

State Freedom Caucus Network’s Greg Price posted, “You think of all the horrible things current NFL players have done — Tyreek Hill beating his kids, DeShaun Watson, the various deadbeat Dads. But it’s the Catholic guy telling women that families are more important than careers where people draw the line.”

Former Kansas City commissioner Justice Horn supported the movement and league’s response to Butker’s speech. “I thank the NFL for distancing themselves from Harrison Butker and reaffirming their support for the communities he harmed,” Horn posted. “I’m proud to be one of the many people calling on action against this hate.”

A conflicted fan posted, “I’m not a ‘stick to sports’ guy, but man, it really is hard to root for someone who so strongly believes the things that Harrison Butker does just because he can kick a football.” Betsperts Group’s Connor Allen posted, “This petition could get over a million signatures and I promise you, the Chiefs will not release Harrison Butker.”

Chiefs News: Clark Hunt Has Not Commented on Harrison Butker’s Speech

The Chiefs, owned by the Hunt Family, have not put out a statement on Butker’s speech, which also attacked President Joe Biden for being a pro-choice Catholic. However, Chiefs CEO and chairman, Clark Hunt, a devout Christian, commented on Butker’s anti-abortion ad in July 2022.

The Kansas City Star asked Hunt about players like Butker endorsing ballot items. “Obviously, politics is very divisive and so there are going to be people on both sides of the issue when a player endorses somebody, but we support their efforts and encourage them to get involved,” Hunt said.

The Star’s Joseph Hernandez added, “Hunt said that the organization encourages its players to be civically active, and that it’s something they’re doing as individuals.” The outlet reported that between 2016 and 2020, Hunt contributed $53,675 to Republican party groups.

Kansas voters ultimately rejected the proposed state constitutional amendment to pass more restrictive abortion laws.