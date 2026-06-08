Chiefs Could Give Patrick Mahomes Significant Test During Mandatory Mincicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs will hold their mandatory minicamp from Tuesday, June 9 to Thursday, June 11.

All players under contract must attend or will be subject to fines for each practice missed. Mandatory minicamp is the last organized team activity until training camp, which begins in late July.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Could Get Workload Increase During Mandatory Minicamp

Despite still rehabbing from his torn ACL and LCL, Mahomes has participated in every OTA practice so far. He has gotten work in individual drills and 7-on-7 activity, but has yet to be cleared for full team 11-on-11 work. However, ESPN Chiefs insider Nate Taylor revealed that Mahomes could be allowed to do more during mandatory minicamp.

“Much of this offseason for the Chiefs is about Mahomes’ recovery from his left knee surgery and his involvement on the practice fields. In minicamp, Mahomes might see an increased workload with the hope he shows improvement with his footwork and mobility. Following next week’s work, the Chiefs will have a break of at least 40 days before training camp. If Mahomes’ knee continues to strengthen, he could be ready to join his teammates for the 11-on-11 team periods when camp starts in St. Joseph, Missouri.”

If Mahomes can handle some extra work during mandatory minicamp, that will be a good sign for him participating in training camp. He has been said to be ahead of schedule in his recovery by multiple coaches and trainers. However, the Chiefs won’t force anything with Mahomes after acquiring Justin Fields during the offseason.

NFL Confident in Patrick Mahomes Being Ready for Week 1

The league scheduled the Chiefs to host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in the opening week of the regular season. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, that wouldn’t have happened if there wasn’t a high level of confidence that Mahomes will play in that game.

“The Chiefs have said he is way ahead of schedule,” Schefter said on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’. “You would never bet against Patrick Mahomes, and the NFL certainly hasn’t. The league has scheduled the Chiefs for the opening Monday night game of the year. The league doesn’t do that unless they think that there’s a realistic chance that Patrick Mahomes is going to be back. I think the feeling is you have to see how the knee is progressing during the course of the summer. The feeling right now within the organization is that he is tracking to be ready for that Monday night game against Bo Nix — who is coming off his own surgery of his ankle — and the Denver Broncos in Kansas City.”

Even if Mahomes does participate in training camp, the Chiefs will likely remain cautious with their franchise QB. It will also be beneficial for Fields to get as many reps as possible in case he does have to make a one or more regular season starts.

Mahomes likely won’t play in the preseason, so he will have to have participated in 11-on-11 team drills several times for Kansas City to feel comfortable letting him play in the regular season. We may not fully know how healthy Mahomes truly is until he takes his first hit.