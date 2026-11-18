Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not allow any external forces to shape the narrative around any of his pass-catchers, including struggling wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Mahomes discussed Worthy’s most recent difficulties, which include a hamstring strain that knocked him out of the team’s Week 10 win over the New York Jets as well as a zero-catch day on three targets last weekend during Kansas City’s second straight 35-point performance, in which Mahomes tossed the football for 348 yards and five TDs to eight other pass-catchers.

“He knows how much we trust in him and I trust him,” Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday, November 18. “Defenses respect his speed and respect him. His opportunity will come sooner rather than later, and I’m excited for it.”

Xavier Worthy, Drafted as Deep Threat for Chiefs, Has Not Panned Out as Kansas City Hoped

Worthy is in the third season of his four-year, $14 million rookie contract. The team drafted him as a first-round pick out of Texas in 2024 precisely because of his speed, hoping that Worthy could be the type of explosive downfield threat that Tyreek Hill was during Kansas City’s first Super Bowl run and beyond.

However, Worthy’s 4.21-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine has not translated into blowing the top off of opposing defenses. Beyond that, his slight frame (5-feet, 11-inches tall and 165 pounds) has contributed to injury concerns in each of the past two seasons.

Thus far in 2026, Worthy has tallied 33 catches for 278 yards and one score across nine games played. Over the course of his career, the wideout has amassed 134 receptions for 1,448 yards and eight TDs.

In the meantime, Tyquan Thornton has assumed the role of Mahomes’ top deep threat, though he suffered an ankle dislocation in Week 4 and is not likely to return until sometime near the end of the regular season.

Patrick Mahomes Offers Confidence in New Chiefs’ Wide Receiver Josh Downs After Debut

One player who is healthy and upon whom the Chiefs can apparently rely moving forward in 2026 is newly-acquired receiver Josh Downs, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts.

Downs came over to Kansas City via the trade deadline, along with a seventh-round pick, in exchange for one fourth-round selection and one fifth-round asset.

He played just 11 offensive snaps in his first game, as he had just a few days to prepare. However, Downs finished the day with eight routes ran, five targets, four catches, 53 yards and one touchdown.

Mahomes also spoke about Downs during his media session on Wednesday.

“He does a great job adjusting to the football, understanding where he’s open, how to set himself up with routes,” Mahomes said. “As we build more and more trust and chemistry on the football field, he’ll get more opportunities.”