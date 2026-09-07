Chiefs Predicted for Brutal Postseason Ending in 2026

We are just one week away from the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos in their 2026 Week 1 season opener.

The Chiefs are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 6-11 2025 season. They have revamped a large portion of their roster with young and athletic talent. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears recovered from the ACL and LCL injury he sustained in his left knee last year. Kansas City will look to re-establish itself as a Super Bowl contender.

Kansas City Chiefs Predicted to Reclaim AFC West Title in 2026

NFL analyst Seth Walder took a look at one of the many simulations ESPN has ran on the 2026 season. His featured the Chiefs winning the AFC West for the 10th time in 11 years, with wide receiver Rashee Rice putting together the best season of his career.

“It was almost a wire-to-wire performance. The Chiefs took sole possession of first place after Week 4 and never gave it up despite the Chargers’ best efforts. Patrick Mahomes rebounded to some degree, returning to being a top-five QBR passer but not the MVP. And receiver Rashee Rice finally achieved the full season of success that had previously eluded him.”

The AFC West is as wide-open as it has ever been, but it’s far from unreasonable to believe the Chiefs can reclaim the division this year. Mahomes and Rice having big seasons, as the simulation predicts, would go a long way toward their success. A more dynamic rushing attack and rebuilt defense would also play a big role in Kansas City’s resurgence.

Chiefs Predicted for Upset Home Playoff Loss

The second part of the simulation isn’t as fun. It features one Kansas City’s division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, coming into Arrowhead Stadium and pulling a 27-24 upset during the divisional round.

“The 12-5 Chiefs earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC, with the Chargers making the playoffs as the No. 5 seed at 10-7. The Chargers got the last laugh, though, beating Kansas City 27-24 at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional playoffs.”

That would be a brutal finish after a promising regular season. The Chargers typically disappoint in the playoffs, and coming into what would like be cold temperatures would be challenging. The simulation has Los Angeles making it all the way to the Super Bowl, but losing to the Detroit Lions.