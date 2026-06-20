Chiefs Get More Good News on WR Rashee Rice Ahead of Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to get positive news on wide receiver Rashee Rice in the month of June, which is a welcome change from most of the last two years.

After spending 30 days in a Texas jail for probation violation via a positive blood test for THC (marijuana), Rice is again a free man. Furthermore, after undergoing knee surgery just days prior to his incarceration, the wideout appears to have escaped the limited level of medical care available to him while behind bars without any damaging impacts.

“I was told that was an issue because he was worried about maybe getting an infection while he was in prison, because he couldn’t rehab like he normally would,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on June 16. “He did emerge with no major issues, so he’s gonna rehab that over the next six weeks, get ready for training camp.”

On Saturday, Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reported the newest bit of good news surround Rice — namely that he could be ready to roll come the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday, September 14 in Kansas City.

“I’m told Rice might not even face a physically unable to perform (PUP) designation at the start of camp,” Goldman wrote. “It all comes down to the work he’ll put in for the next six weeks.”

Rashee Rice Plagued by Injury, Off-Field Issues Over Past 2 Years

Rice exploded into the NFL in 2023 as the No. 55 overall pick in Round 2 of the draft, tallying 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven scores. The Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl that postseason.

However, an LCL injury cost the wideout all but four games during his sophomore campaign. His legal issues that involved a multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured and landed Rice on probation in the first place, which he recently violated and ended up in jail, resulted in a six-game suspension from the league to start 2025.

Rice returned from that time off to appear in eight games last season, tallying 53 catches for 571 yards and five scores. He sustained a concussion late in the campaign and finished the year on the injured reserve list (IR).

Rashee Rice, Patrick Mahomes Could Both Start for Chiefs Week 1

After a tumultuous past two seasons, Rice enters 2026 on the final year of his four-year, $6.5 million rookie deal.

Absent a decision from Kansas City to employ the franchise tag to keep Rice under contract through 2027, the 26-year-old wide receiver will become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Spotrac currently projects Rice’s market value at $52 million total over a new three-year deal, though his availability from both health and disciplinary perspectives, as well as his production, could drive that number up or down accordingly.

Should Rice return for Week 1, he may join quarterback Patrick Mahomes in doing so after their respective knee surgeries. Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of last season, but he has a chance to be ready to roll come mid-September.

Even if Rice is back, though, the Chiefs still profile as a team in the market for a veteran pass-catcher this summer. Current options include Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen or a reunion with Tyreek Hill.