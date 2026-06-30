Chiefs Could Reunite With Former WR After Lukewarm First Stint

The Kansas City Chiefs may need to call on a proven veteran to improve their wide receiver room.

They have a lot of intriguing young talent at the position, but it’s hard to project if anyone will step up and be consistently dependable. The Chiefs may wait and see how training camp unfolds before making any additions, but the longer they wait, there could be less quality options available.

Kansas City Chiefs Named Potential Landing Spot for WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is one of the best WRs of his era. A first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, he is a five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, and is one of only 18 receivers to record over 1,000 receptions. Although Hopkins knows he’s at the end of his career, he believes he can still make an impact as a situational player.

“I know in my position, I’m a utility guy,” Hopkins said during the offseason. “I’m a special situation kind of guy. I can go out there and beat anybody one on one at any time, but as of lately, I’ve been a third-down guy. I wasn’t used in the red zone last year. But (on) third down, they’re gonna put D-Hop in, they’re gonna come to me. I don’t think that’ll change anytime soon.”

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports recently wrote that a reunion between Hopkins and the Chiefs would benefit both sides.

“Hopkins played 10 games for the Chiefs during the 2024 season, finishing with 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns after he was traded by the Tennessee Titans. A return to Kansas City would mean Hopkins could settle into a complementary role as a dependable possession receiver behind Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and others. For a franchise with annual Super Bowl aspirations expecting Patrick Mahomes back for camp, welcoming back a proven playmaker like Hopkins on a team-friendly deal feels like a low-risk move.”

Chiefs Signing DeAndre Hopkins Before Training Camp Would Be Wise

Hopkins’ first tenure in Kansas City was lukewarm, if not ultimately disappointing. When the Chiefs acquired him in a trade from the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 of the 2024 season, Hopkins made a big impact early on. However, he faded down the stretch. In his final seven games (including the postseason), Hopkins’ high in receiving yards in a single game was 37.

To be fair, switching teams in the middle of the season is much harder in the NFL than it is in other sports. K.C. was also leaning on Hopkins to produce like a starter, but he was no longer that quality of player. If the Chiefs were to sign him now, he would be able to go through training camp and be much more comfortable physically and mentally than he was in 2024. Hopkins enjoyed his brief stint in K.C., and is still chasing a Super Bowl win to cap off his career.

“We played ball in K.C. We had fun,” Hopkins said. “We got Pat Mahomes out there. Ain’t no script. Ain’t no you run a route like this. [Expletive] is get open. Play ball, read Pat. That’s why they win. That’s why Andy Reid is the goat. So, you know, [expletive], they’re gonna keep winning. Gotta have fun.”