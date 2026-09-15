Chiefs Star Rookie Turning Heads During NFL Debut After Mansoor Delane Exit

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have hit big on a couple of rookie defenders in the 2026 NFL draft in pass-rusher R Mason Thomas and cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Delane picked off Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix on the defensive back’s first coverage snap of his career. Unfortunately, Delane suffered a shoulder injury later in the first half and left the game for the locker room. He is questionable return.

In Delane’s stead, Thomas picked up the slack. The second-round selection and Oklahoma product coveted for his speed rush off the edge was trending on X during halftime after picking up the first sack of his career in the first half of his debut.

“R Mason Thomas spin cycle for his first career sack!!!” the SleeperChiefs X account captioned video of the play.”

Thomas also registered a tackle for loss in the first half, as the Chiefs defense has given the Broncos fits. Kansas City took a 14-7 lead into the locker room, though the Chiefs are also struggling to push the football down the field against an elite Broncos defense on the other side of the football.

Peter Woods, the team’s third high pick in 2026 to bolster the defense (No. 29 overall in Round 1) logged one tackle across the opening two quarters of his first professional contest.

The author will update this post.