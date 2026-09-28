Andy Reid Reveals ‘Good Chance’ Starter to Return vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of just three remaining unbeaten teams in the AFC.

The other two are the Buffalo Bills, and the AFC West division rival Las Vegas Raiders. Next on the schedule for the Chiefs happens to be the Raiders, and Kansas City could be getting a big reinforcement for that matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs S Chamarri Conner Has ‘Good Chance’ to Return Week 4 vs. Raiders

Following the Chiefs’ 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, coach Andy Reid spoke to the media about a variety of topics on Monday. Among them was if he feels that safety Chamarri Conner will be able to make his 2026 season debut in Week 4 against the Raiders.

“He practiced last week, and he’ll get going this week too,” Reid said. “There’s a good chance he’ll be out there. We’ll see how the week goes, but looks like there will be a pretty decent chance.”

Conner participated in every practice last week, but did not play against the Dolphins as the Chiefs wanted to ease him back into the swing of things. He has been out of action since training camp when he sustained an injury to his right knee.

Chamarri Conner Is a Versatile Chess Piece for Chiefs’ Defense

Conner’s return will be a huge development for Kansas City’s defense, as multiple defensive backs for the unit have been struggling. It has been missing a free roaming safety that can prevent big passes down the field and force interceptions.

Conner has started 17 games since being selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has primarily played nickelback throughout his career, but is expected to transition to full-time safety in 2026. Kansas City has plenty of options at nickel, such as L’Jarius Sneed, Chris Roland-Wallace, and Jadon Canady.

When Conner does return to game action, he should start opposite Alohi Gilman. Jaden Hicks has taken Conner’s place while he’s been sidelined, but has had a lot of struggles in coverage. Both Gilman and Hicks are better suited as box safeties playing against the run and short-to-intermediate coverage. If Conner does return this week, it will be just in time to go up against Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers.