Randi Mahomes: All About Patrick Mahomes’ Mother

Randi Mahomes is the mother of Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Randi is very active on social media, especially her Instagram page, where she frequently posts family pictures. She also runs a website called QB Producer, which sells NFL-related merchandise.

She is divorced from Patrick Mahomes’ dad, Pat Mahomes, who is a former Major League Baseball pitcher. She is sometimes referred to by her maiden name of Randi Martin, although she uses the name Randi Mahomes on her website and on her Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know about Randi Mahomes, the mom of Patrick Mahomes:

Randi Martin Mahomes Was Raised in a ‘Small East Texas Town,’ According to Her Bio

Randi’s website has a lengthy bio for her.

Randi Mahomes “grew up in the small East Texas town of Troup with a population of around 1,100. Family has always been important to Randi – she has two older sisters, an older brother and her parents still live together in the small home of her childhood. With 56 first cousins, Randi has a large extended family that still gathers for every special event, celebrations and also, just to spend time together,” it says.

“After high school, Randi met Patrick’s father and they quickly connected and started a family. When they met, Randi had no idea that her future husband was a star athlete that played professional baseball. Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship which lead to divorce,” the bio continues.

Randi Mahomes Works as an Event Planner at a Country Club, Her Bio Says

Randi Mahomes went on to have two more children, Jackson Mahomes, and daughter Mia Randall, her bio says.

“Currently, Randi spends most of her time at Hollytree Country Club as an event planner where she has worked since 2005. As a working mom, Randi knows her job has influenced her children: Patrick is an avid golfer, Mia is interested in all sports including tennis, golf, baseball, basketball and more, and Jackson has learned to be an amazing host to any event,” the bio explains.

“With a strong foundation of faith, it was important to Randi to raise her children in the Church. To keep her faith strong, she attends her local Church when her travel schedule allows,” it adds.

Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Is Very Active on Instagram, Where She Expresses Pride About Her Son’s Career

On Instagram, Mahomes’ mom gives fan a peak into the family’s life.

“Keeping the excitement going at the Super Bowl Experience! 🏈 I had so much fun meeting fans and surprising them with gift cards,” she wrote on Instagram on February 8.

“We’re about to be off to the Super Bowl, and this playoff season has been one for the books! 🏈❤️” she wrote on January 30.

She has also posted about her grandkids. Randi Mahomes has 185,000 followers on Instagram.