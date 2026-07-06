Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Gives 5-Word Rashee Rice Update

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is a crucial cog in the offense, and therefore the rehabilitation of his surgically-repaired knee is among the most significant storylines of the team’s summer.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated Rice’s health on Sunday, July 5 with a brief, but encouraging, synopsis.

“He’s in a good place,” Reid said. “He is back working at the [team] facility and getting himself ready to go. Rehabbing his leg, and that’s going well. So he’s in a good spot.”

Rashee Rice Avoided Complications After Knee Surgery While in Jail

Rice underwent knee surgery in mid-May just before a violation of his probation landed him in jail for 30 days.

The timing of that series of events caused some concern for Rice’s rehab, as he was not able to access Chiefs doctors and facilities like he normally would have because of his incarceration.

However, the 26-year-old wideout got out of jail on June 16 and the subsequent report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was good news.

“I was told that was an issue because he was worried about maybe getting an infection while he was in prison, because he couldn’t rehab like he normally would,” Fowler said. “He did emerge with no major issues, so he’s gonna rehab that over the next six weeks, get ready for training camp.”

Rashee Rice Hoping to Avoid Further Discipline from NFL Following Probation Violation, Incarceration

In a best-case scenario, Rice will be healthy enough to start training camp later this month with no restrictions.

“I’m told Rice might not even face a physically unable to perform (PUP) designation at the start of camp,” Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports wrote on June 20. “It all comes down to the work he’ll put in for the next six weeks.”

If Rice can get healthy for camp and stay that way for the regular season, the next concern for Kansas City and its receiver is whether he will face additional punishment from the league for the violation that sent him to jail in the first place.

Rice faced a six-game suspension from the NFL to start the 2025 campaign due to his involvement in a multi-vehicle car crash in Texas back in 2024, which left four people injured. He then fled the scene on foot.

It was that incident that led to Rice’s probation, which he subsequently violated approximately two months ago. That resulted in 30 days imprisonment after he tested positive for marijuana (THC).

Fowler reported that Rice is hopeful he will not face any more discipline from the league because he already sat six games for his initial violation of the NFL’s player conduct policy.