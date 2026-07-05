Andy Reid Reveals Heartwarming Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Detail

Andy Reid officiated exactly zero weddings this weekend, but he still walked away with the best advice in the room. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach revealed the marital wisdom Adam Sandler dispensed to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their Madison Square Garden ceremony, and it’s blunt even by Sandler standards.

Reid and Kelce have spent months fielding wedding questions in Chiefs press conferences, with the coach dodging nearly all of them with a shrug and a joke. Now that the marriage is official and the couple has slipped away from the spotlight, Reid is finally talking, and the answers involve a lot of kissing.

Reid Reveals Adam Sandler’s Wedding Advice

Less than 48 hours after attending Swift and Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, Reid and his wife, Tammy, turned up in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the coach served as guest narrator for a “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcast marking the country’s 250th anniversary.

Reporters asked the Reids what advice they’d pass along to the newlyweds. Andy Reid didn’t offer his own. Instead, he relayed what Sandler told the couple while officiating the ceremony.

“He told them, ‘Keep kissing,'” Reid said, in a video posted by NFL insider Ari Meirov. “So, in its simplest form, that’s a good thing. It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss. And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it. Knock it out, and you won’t have problems.”

Reid didn’t stop there. He praised Sandler’s performance behind the pulpit, calling the actor “phenomenal” for pulling off a ceremony that was equal parts sincere and absurd.

“In a simple, hysterical way, he was phenomenal,” Reid said. “He’s crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor.”

Travis Kelce’s Coach Weighed In All Offseason

Reid spent the spring fending off wedding questions. In June, he told reporters, “Can’t talk about it, can’t talk about it,” while insisting Kelce hadn’t shown “no distractions” heading into mandatory minicamp, according to ESPN’s reporting on Reid’s comments. He’d joked on a radio hit earlier in the spring that he’d need his tuxedo to still fit, and weeks before the ceremony, he picked up his tuxedo for the wedding.

Tammy Reid offered her own take on lasting marriages Sunday, leaning less on physical affection and more on logistics.

“I would say communicate, which is big,” she said. “We kind of live two different lives. He’s at football and I’m at home doing the kids and stuff. So I think just communicate, know where everybody is all the time.”

The July 3 ceremony itself was a spectacle by any measure, with roughly 1,000 guests, custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, peach-and-white decor inside a transformed arena and performances from Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, according to Variety. The Empire State Building lit up blue that night in tribute.

Reid was one of several football figures in attendance alongside Kelce’s Chiefs teammates, joining a guest list that also included Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Selena Gomez, according to Variety.

For a coach who spent months deflecting the topic, Sunday marked the first time Reid sounded genuinely happy to talk about it. Kelce now heads back into training camp preparation as a married man, with Reid presumably relieved the wedding chatter is finally behind him heading into another Chiefs season.