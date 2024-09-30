Insider Gives Devastating Injury Update on Chiefs WR Rashee Rice: ‘Brutal Blow’

After the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Underdog Fantasy’s NFL insider James Palmer shared a discouraging injury update on Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

“It is feared #chiefs WR Rashee Rice has potentially suffered a season ending ACL tear per source,” Palmer wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on September 29. “An MRI tomorrow will provide more information, but the Chiefs are preparing for the worst. Brutal blow to a player that was off to an outstanding sophomore season.”

Rice suffered the knee injury late in the first quarter of Kansas City’s 17-10 win over the division-rival Chargers. The injury occurred when quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to tackle Los Angeles cornerback Kristian Fulton — who intercepted Mahomes’s first-down pass intended for tight end Travis Kelce — and made contact with Rice’s left leg.

After sitting on the sideline for a couple of minutes, Rice was carted to the locker room. Several minutes after he went to the locker room, Rice was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Andy Reid Pessimistic About Rashee Rice’s Injury Outlook

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Rice, saying that Rice would have an MRI on Monday, September 30.

“I’m sure it’s not as good of news as we want, but we’ll see how it goes,” Reid said during his postgame press conference.

Mahomes also talked about injuring his teammate after the game.

“Rashee really made a good play. I was trying to make a play and rolled up on him. If I don’t turn the ball over that never happens,” Mahomes said, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “All we can do is pray that the MRI’s and X-ray’s are better than it looked.”

X Users Reacted to Rashee Rice Injury Update

Users on X reacted to Palmer’s update on Rice.

“So between this and him likely getting suspended to start next season we may not see him again for 13 months,” one person wrote.

“You would have to think that Rice could also be serving a lengthy suspension next year as well,” Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate wrote. “Could be a while before he’s back on the field with the Chiefs.”

“Absolutely gross, this is devastating for him (and for the Chiefs, to be honest),” Sam Wagman of Footballguys wrote. “Losing both Rice and Hollywood Brown in the span of six weeks is a killer blow to a WR room many saw as finally very deep.”

“Without Rice, Hollywood, and Pacheco, the Chiefs probably have a bottom-5 skill room group in the league,” Sam Hoppen of FantasyPros wrote. “They’re gonna need Worthy to develop quickly and could easily seem them being deadline buyers for a WR.”

“This was one of the more insane plays of the weekend with massive ramifications,” another person wrote. “Mahomes going for a tackle blows out the knee of his young star WR. Can’t remember that happening before..”

“Chiefs outlook aside…this is so brutal for a guy in Rashee Rice that was rounding right into form as the leading pass catcher on the team in just his 2nd season,” another person wrote. “It may take until playoffs 2025/2026 until he continues that upward trajectory.”