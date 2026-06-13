Path Clears for Chiefs to Add 4-Time Pro Bowl WR Who Patrick Mahomes Desperately Needs

The Kansas City Chiefs just made Patrick Mahomes the highest-paid player in NFL history, but how much of that money might he sacrifice for a reliable veteran wide receiver as the QB heads into Year 10, which he will play at 31 years of age?

In reality, the Chiefs could always afford to add a wideout and pay Mahomes, but the question is more of a rhetorical one meant to shed light on Kansas City’s obvious pass-catching deficiencies now that Mahomes is locked in through 2033 on a $505 million contract, but still doesn’t have much in the way of proven, viable targets for the upcoming campaign.

Enter free agent Stefon Diggs, who just got a clear path to unmitigated eligibility in 2026 and beyond from the league following serious off-field allegations of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

“The NFL closed out its review of the matter involving Stefon Diggs and his former chef,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday, June 12. “It said there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation.”

The Chiefs had plenty of reason to wait and watch from the proverbial offseason sideline while Diggs’ court case and pending league review were underway, their outcomes uncertain. But now, with the 32-year-old pass-catcher in the clear, Kansas City should pounce to land Diggs before another WR-needy team like the Washington Commanders beat them to him.

Stefon Diggs Was Best Wide Receiver on Super Bowl Roster in New England Last Season

Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler (2020-23) and a two-time All-Pro selection (2020, 2022).

He was the most productive receiver on the New England Patriots last year, finishing with north of 1,000 yards for the seventh time in his 11-year career. Diggs also played in his first Super Bowl with the Patriots in February, though they fell to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots cut ties with Diggs just one year into his three-year, $63.5 million contract, clearing upwards of $17 million in the process. In retrospect, the decision appears less an indictment of Diggs’ performance/short-term projection moving forward and more about restructuring the WR room in New England around star quarterback Drake Maye.

Since releasing Diggs, the Patriots signed Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal worth $68 million before trading a first-round pick in 2028 along with a fifth-round pick next April to the Philadelphia Eagles for three-time All-Pro wideout AJ Brown.

Spotrac projects Diggs’ market value at $27.6 million over a new two-year deal.

Stefon Diggs Potential Finishing Piece for Contending Offense, Dubbed No. 2 Remaining Free Agent

Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated predicted earlier this month that Diggs will either land in Kansas City or join the burgeoning superteam that is the Los Angeles Rams.

“The 32-year-old veteran, who played 17 games last season, caught more than 85 balls and scored four touchdowns for the Patriots, will be a valuable WR3 option for Sean McVay’s offense or a trusted fill-in for the Chiefs as the team navigates the increasing unreliability of Rashee Rice,” Orr wrote.

Matt Bowen of ESPN ranked Diggs the second-best free agent still available as of June 10, behind only former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker.