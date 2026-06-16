Chiefs Get Good News on Rashee Rice Upon Release From Prison

After several weeks of turmoil, things are finally looking up for the Kansas City Chiefs with regards to wide receiver Rashee Rice.
Rice got out of jail in Texas on Tuesday, June 16 after serving 30 days for violating his probation stemming from a car crash in March of 2024, which left multiple people injured. The 26-year-old wideout tested positive for TCH (the active compound in marijuana), resulting in his imprisonment for one month.
Complicating the issue was a decision Rice made to undergo a knee surgery just before his probation violation. He would have normally had access to team doctors and facilities for rehabilitation, though his legal problems complicated the typical recovery process extensively.
The courts did eventually grant Rice the freedom to pursue rehabilitation at a local hospital while incarcerated, which substituted, to at least some degree, for the care he normally would have received from the Chiefs.
On Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Rice’s knee has progressed as well as the team could have hoped and there should be no lingering issues affecting his return timetable.
“He is going to continue to rehab a knee injury that he had surgically repaired shortly before he went into prison. I was told that was an issue because he was worried about maybe getting an infection while he was in prison, because he couldn’t rehab like he normally would,” Fowler said. “He did emerge with no major issues, so he’s gonna rehab that over the next six weeks, get ready for training camp.”
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Hopeful Rashee Rice Healthy Enough for Training Camp in July
If Rice is back to normal within six weeks, he should be ready for on-field action essentially by the time the Chiefs begin training camp — and certainly by the time they play their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on August 15.
Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said in late May that he is hopeful Rice will be ready to roll come the arrival of training camp.
“We think he’ll be ready for camp as we go forward,” Reid said, per the Associated Press. “We’ll just see how it goes.”
Unclear if NFL Might Suspend Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Again for Probation Violation
The other concern for Rice is whether his probation violation might result in more discipline from the NFL.
The league suspended him for six games to begin last season due to violations of its personal conduct policy. Rice played in only eight contests total in 2025, as he battled injuries for the second consecutive campaign. The wide receiver missed all but four games in 2024 due to other health concerns.
“I’m told that [Rice] hopes, because this is a pre-existing case that he was dealing with and has already been suspended for through the league, that he doesn’t face additional punishment from the NFL,” Fowler continued on Tuesday, “but that is yet to be determined.”
Chiefs Get Good News on Rashee Rice Upon Release From Prison