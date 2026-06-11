Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Injury Update on Rashee Rice, Status for Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

It was an eventful few days, with many young players making big impressions. The team will now take a multi-week break before gathering in St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp in late July.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Provides Update on WR Rashee Rice’s Injury, Status for Training Camp

Reid spoke to the media as the Chiefs wrapped up minicamp on Thursday. He had this to say when asked about the team’s communication with Rice, who is currently serving a 30-day jail sentence for violating the terms of his probation, while also rehabbing from knee surgery.

“So, Rick (head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder) has talked to him more than what I have,” Reid said. “And just making sure that everything was set there where he could do some rehab with it and still do the time that he needed, take care of. And so he’s on top of that, and thank goodness that they’re allowing him to do it, so they’ve been great with that.”

Rice was granted permission by a judge to receive treatment at Parkland Hospital during his incarceration. He is nearing the end of his jail time, and Reid projects that he will be ready to participate in training camp next month.

“I think he will be,” Reid said. “I mean, he gets out here somewhere this next week, and so we’ll see where it goes from there, and he’ll be back up here and working.”

Just over one month ago, Rice was entangled in a a civil lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Dacoda Jones, but was cleared of any wrong doing. The Chiefs are banking on Rice to stay out of trouble, as well as remain healthy, and be their No. 1 receiver in 2026.

Young Chiefs WRs Got Valuable Work in During Mandatory Minicamp

During Wednesday’s practice, second-year WR Jalen Royals made a pair of touchdown catches. Royals is a similar type of player as Rice, and is looking for an increased role in 2026. Reid had a lot of good things to say about Royals earlier this offseason.

“Royals is strong,” Reid told 95.7 The Fan. “He’s out here doing our offseason program. He’s [made] good, strong catches. His hands are strong. His core strength is strong, a lot like Rashee (Rice) that way. He’s put together with a great core strength area. He’s a smart kid. Those are all things that I think will benefit him in his second year.”

Another WR who stood out during minicamp was UDFA Jeff Caldwell. He made the play of the day during Tuesday’s practice with a toe-tapping touchdown grab. Caldwell is physically imposing at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, and possesses blazing 4.3 40-yard dash speed.

Third-year WR Xavier Worthy is also making the most of his opportunities. Now that he is fully recovered from a torn labrum that plagued him during the 2025 season, Worthy has big expectations to bounce back. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently stated that Worthy is locked in.

“Xavier is doing a heck of a job,” Bieniemy said. “He’s accepted the challenge. He’s working. He’s doing all the little things the right way, and he’s continuing to grow. He’ll make a mistake here and there, but I love the energy that he brings. I love his initial quickness. I just like the kid’s approach and his personality.”