Rashee Rice in ‘Nightmare Scenario’ With Chiefs Return in Doubt: Sports Doctor

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is facing what one prominent sports medicine physician calls a “nightmare scenario,” with jail time and the possibility of infection behind bars slowing Rice’s post-surgery knee rehabilitation and casting doubt on his readiness for Week 1.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid acknowledged Thursday the jail environment introduces a medical variable the team cannot manage remotely.

While Rice serves his 30-day sentence in a Dallas County jail, Dr. Jesse Morse warns the biggest concern may not be the missed practices — it’s whether the Chiefs receiver can avoid complications during recovery from a recent knee procedure, a question that may not be answered until August.

“He knows the rehab he can do there, and I think they’re keeping an eye on him as far as any possible infection goes,” Reid told the Associated Press.

“To say this is a nightmare scenario for your star receiver, Rashee Rice, is an understatement. I don’t think we will truly know how far along Rashee Rice is until late July / early August. Lots of things can go wrong between now and then.”

— Dr. Jesse Morse

Morse identified that infection risk as the factor separating this from any conventional post-surgical timeline — and the reason Rice’s status may remain unclear until early August.

Rashee Rice in Jail While Knee Surgery Recovery Continues

“To say this is a nightmare scenario for your star receiver, Rashee Rice, is an understatement,” Morse wrote on Friday. “I don’t think we will truly know how far along Rashee Rice is until late July / early August. Lots of things can go wrong between now and then.”

Rice was booked into Dallas County jail on May 19 after testing positive for THC, the psychoactive chemical in cannabis, violating his probation terms that came with his guilty plea on two third-degree felony charges. Those charges stemmed from a March 2024 incident. In that incident, Rice was accused of driving a Lamborghini at 119 mph on a Dallas expressway, triggering a chain-reaction crash that injured four people, then fleeing the scene on foot.

His plea agreement included five years of deferred probation and a 30-day jail sentence. The positive marijuana test sent him to jail, eliminating the flexibility the original deal had allowed. Rice is due to be released June 16, missing all of Kansas City’s voluntary workouts and the mandatory three-day minicamp beginning June 9.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rice underwent a right knee clean-up procedure to remove loose debris roughly one week before the sentence came down. Under normal conditions, that procedure requires a two-month recovery.

“We’re moving forward,” Reid said, as quoted by ESPN Chiefs correspondent Nate Taylor. “Life lessons are important, but we’re all given chances to learn, and he’s in that position now.”

Rice’s Kansas City Future Increasingly Uncertain

Rice has played just 28 games across three NFL seasons. His 2024 campaign ended after four games when quarterback Patrick Mahomes accidentally struck his right knee on a tackle attempt. A six-game suspension cut into his 2025 season, and a concussion closed it — in between, he posted 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

The Chiefs appear to have no plans to extend Rice. He enters 2026 on the final year of a four-year, $6.5 million rookie deal, according to Pro Football Rumors. Whether the NFL imposes additional discipline for the probation violation remains unresolved. Reid said the league has been notified and claimed there has been “no talk of anything further.”

NFL training camps open in late July, leaving a narrow window after his June 16 release. If Morse is correct, it may still be at least a month after that before Rice is able to return — if he returns at all.