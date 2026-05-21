NFL Insider Links Stefon Diggs to Chiefs After Patriots Exit

NFL insider James Palmer linked the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday to free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, saying the Kansas City wide receiver room lost one of its top targets to legal trouble and still carries too much uncertainty with the season opener less than four months away.

The call comes one day after Rashee Rice was ordered to report to a Dallas County jail following the latest development related to a street-racing incident that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway. Rice also recently underwent knee surgery, leaving the Chiefs with a thinner and more uncertain receiving corps entering the offseason program.

The Palmer prediction immediately sparked speculation about whether Kansas City could make another late-offseason veteran addition after Diggs’ brief and injury-shortened stint with New England.

Insider Makes Stefon Diggs-Kansas City Chiefs Case

Appearing Tuesday on the Up & Adams show, Palmer laid out a specific argument for why Diggs, who turns 33 in November, remains a legitimate fit alongside Patrick Mahomes.

“This has happened in Kansas City,” Palmer said, according to Up & Adams. “They have followed the New England model, in a sense, of bringing older players in to play with Patrick.”

Host Kay Adams didn’t need much convincing.

“Go to KC,” she told Palmer flat out.

Palmer’s reasoning went beyond sentiment.

“I just think there are some question marks in that wide receiver room,” he told Adams. “I don’t know if they all entirely fit how Patrick plays.”

He added that uncertainty surrounding Kansas City’s wide receiver depth chart still leaves room for another veteran addition.

That uncertainty, Palmer argued, makes a proven veteran like Diggs an attractive option.

Stefon Diggs Still Has the Numbers

Coming off a torn ACL, Diggs posted 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 with the New England Patriots.

Over an 11-year career spanning stops in Minnesota, Buffalo, Houston and New England, Diggs has accumulated 942 catches for 11,504 yards and 74 touchdowns.

He was named among the most sensible free-agent fits for Kansas City by A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman, who highlighted his 2.5 yards per route run against man coverage in 2025 and a drop rate of just 2.9%.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach has confirmed he is reaching out to veteran free-agent representatives as OTAs approach.

The team currently carries roughly $6.1 million in available cap space, with additional room needed to complete its 2026 draft class, according to ClutchPoints’ Tim Crean.

Whether Kansas City ultimately pulls the trigger on a Diggs signing remains to be seen. But with questions still lingering around the Chiefs’ receiving corps, the argument Palmer made Tuesday is one the front office may have to seriously evaluate.