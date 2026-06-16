Rashee Rice Set for Release From Jail, Chiefs Send Clear Message About Future

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to be released from jail on June 16 after serving a court-ordered sentence related to a probation violation.

According to KCUR, Rice was scheduled to be released Tuesday after serving 30 days in the Dallas County jail. The sentence stemmed from a probation violation after Rice tested positive for THC while serving a five-year probation term connected to a March 2024 street-racing crash.

Rice pleaded guilty last year to two felony charges tied to the incident. As part of a July 2025 plea agreement, he received five years of probation and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail at his discretion during that probationary period.

Last month, however, a judge ordered Rice to serve the sentence immediately following the probation violation.

Despite the latest legal setback, the Chiefs have shown no indication they plan to move on from the 26-year-old receiver.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Rice’s situation during a media session two weeks ago.

“As far as Rashee goes, we’re aware of the situation (and) the league’s aware of it,” Reid told reporters. “We’ve talked to the league, we get it. As far as any further ado to that, there has been no talk about anything further.

“We’re moving forward just normal as we go here.”

Andy Reid Says Chiefs Will Help Rice Get Caught Up

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Reid’s comments suggested the organization intends to continue supporting Rice once he returns.

The receiver missed organized team activities and mandatory minicamp while serving his sentence, leaving him behind the rest of the roster heading into training camp preparations.

Reid said the team’s immediate focus will be helping Rice resume football activities and continue learning from the experience.

“When he gets back, he — we have to get him caught up in doing what he needs to do,” Reid said. “But again – make sure he gets it. It’s not an easy thing he’s going through. Life lessons are important, but we’re all given chances to learn and he’s in that position now.

“I know lessons can be learned and that’s important.”

The NFL has not indicated that any additional discipline is forthcoming. Rice already served a six-game suspension to begin the 2025 season following his guilty plea in the street-racing case.

Rashee Rice’s Recovery Remains a Training Camp Question

While Rice’s release is expected to close one chapter of the situation, questions remain about his readiness for training camp.

Shortly before reporting to jail, Rice underwent surgery on his right knee. According to court records cited by KCUR, a judge later approved a request allowing Rice to leave the facility temporarily for rehabilitation appointments. The order was entered on May 28.

Rice’s attorney also successfully requested that he be transferred from an isolated cell to the general jail population during his sentence.

Because Rice has not had access to the same rehabilitation resources available through the Chiefs’ training facility, his recovery timeline remains uncertain.

Reid said the organization has stayed in contact with Rice throughout the process.

“Yeah so, we think he’ll be ready for camp as we go forward,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how it goes. He’s been in communication with (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Rick (Burkholder) and he knows the rehab that he can do there and I think they’re keeping an eye on him as far as any possible infection goes.”

Rice emerged as one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ top targets before injuries and off-field issues interrupted his development. The Chiefs now appear focused on helping him return both physically and professionally.

Rice’s legal troubles began after a March 2024 crash that injured multiple people. Following the resolution of the criminal case, the receiver publicly stated that he had learned from the incident.

“I’ve learned and taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that,” Rice said after the case concluded. “I’ve learned and taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that.”