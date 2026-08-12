Rashee Rice Gets Second Suspension Update After 30 Days in Jail

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ current WR1, Rashee Rice, has once again had an offseason in the headlines.

His former partner and mother of his children Dacoda Jones alleged in a civil lawsuit that the former second round pick committed domestic abuse against her in February, and Rice was then sent to jail for one month for violating the terms of his probation by testing positive for marijuana back in May.

Certainly not ideal for a player looking to secure a big-money contract extension going into the final year of his rookie deal in 2026.

However, some good news for both the player and the team comes from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who said on Aug. 12 that he does expect the league to take further disciplinary action against the former SMU product.

“First of all I’m going to go to the disciplinary part, because for Rashee Rice he was already disciplined essentially for what he was in jail for; that was a probation violation. He had already been disciplined for that infraction, had already missed time for that. So I don’t expect from my understanding anything new there disciplinary-wise.” Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live.

Rice served a six-game suspension for a multi-vehicle crash back in March 2024, for which he is in the process of serving five years probation.

Rapoport is about as tapped in as any insider, so if he believes that a further suspension pertaining to his broken probation is unlikely, then barring a material change the 26-year old should not expect to miss time on that account.

Rapoport did not mention the incident regarding Rice’s ex-girlfriend, however Adam Schefter reported back in April that the league would not be taking disciplinary action against him with regards to the allegations amidst the civil lawsuit, in which Jones is pursuing $1 million for damages against her.

“NFL concluded today that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice “has not engaged in conduct that violates the personal conduct policy” and the investigation into accusations from his former girlfriend is now closed; there will be no discipline at this time.” Schefter posted on X on April 3.

Rashee Rice’s Status Clear For the Start of the Season

Now that both incidents have been seemingly addressed, albeit the second in an unofficial capacity, Chiefs fans can expect to see their best weapon in the passing game look to complete his first full season in the NFL since his rookie year in 2023.

After a promising debut season, Rice has looked every bit a franchise-leading wide receiver over the past two years – when on the field. He was off to a blistering start in 2024 after suffering a hamstring injury and LCL tear in his knee, and in the eight games post-suspension and pre-concussion that saw him miss the final games of the year, he recorded 571 receiving yards in 2025.

With the much-anticipated return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the addition of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, and the emerging ascendence of rookie fifth round wideout Cyrus Allen – things are looking up for the Chiefs’ offense, who start the season hosting reigning division champions, the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football on Sep. 14.