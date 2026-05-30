Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Sends Clear Message Ahead of First Season in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason looking to improve their rushing attack, and one of their biggest moves was signing running back Kenneth Walker III.

After spending the first part of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Walker arrives in Kansas City as one of the league’s most productive young running backs. The 25-year-old is coming off the best season of his career and already appears to be making a strong impression during Organized Team Activities.

As the Chiefs continue preparing for the 2026 season, Walker has outlined his goals while receiving praise from both head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kenneth Walker III Shares Goals for His First Chiefs Season

Speaking with Ratings.com, Walker explained that his focus is on making a positive impact while learning the Chiefs’ offense.

“I would say with the team, just make a positive impact in whatever way I can,” Walker said. “I would say for me, just stand on top of my routine, making sure I get this playbook down, go out there and ball.”

Walker arrives in Kansas City after helping lead Seattle to a Super Bowl appearance and delivering the biggest performance of his career on football’s biggest stage.

After teammate Zach Charbonnet suffered an injury during the playoffs, Walker became a focal point of Seattle’s offense and rushed for 135 yards in the Super Bowl.

Asked whether he expected such a prominent role, Walker said he prepared by studying one of the game’s legendary running backs.

“I watched Terrell Davis the night before,” Walker said. “He was the latest running back to be Super Bowl MVP. I definitely watched his highlights before. I just had a mindset of just going out there and balling whatever way I could.”

Walker said former Seahawks star Shaun Alexander has been one of the veteran players who has stayed in touch with him.

“I always talk to him, he’s pretty cool,” Walker said.

Kenneth Walker III Refuses to Get Comfortable After Career Year

Despite posting career-best numbers in 2025, Walker made it clear that he believes there is room for improvement.

“Really just everything I can improve on, everything,” Walker said when asked what area of his game he wants to develop.

“You never want to get satisfied. I feel like once you get satisfied, you might as well just stop playing — not just football, but anything in life.”

Walker continued, “I want to just improve my game everywhere. I feel like I can do anything.”

That mentality is one reason Kansas City targeted the former Seahawks standout in free agency.

Walker started all 17 regular-season games last year, rushing for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns while adding 282 receiving yards.

Advanced metrics also highlight his impact. According to SumerSports, 20.81 percent of his rushing attempts resulted in first downs during the 2025 season. His explosive run rate of 9.95 percent was significantly higher than several Chiefs running backs last season.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Offer Strong Reviews

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Following the first week of OTAs, Reid spoke highly of Walker’s approach and work ethic.

“He’s doing a good job,” Reid said. “He’s got a ton of energy, and you can tell he loves to play the game [and] wants to learn what we’re doing here.”

Reid also praised Walker’s physical development.

“He’s coming from a great program, he gets that it takes work to be good, and he’s willing to do that,” Reid said. “Stronger than an ox. I mean, he’s put together now.”

Mahomes echoed those sentiments while discussing his newest offensive teammate.

“First off, he’s a great dude,” Mahomes said. “That’s the first thing I noticed. You can tell he truly cares about football, he cares about his teammates.”

The quarterback also highlighted Walker’s willingness to learn.

“If he’s not in the play, he’s helping the guys on the sideline and he’s trying to learn and asking me questions and doing those things,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes added that Walker’s talent has already stood out during offseason practices.

“He’s a great football player,” Mahomes said. “Even from what y’all saw today, it’s special.”

With Mahomes continuing his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL, the Chiefs are expected to rely heavily on a balanced offense in 2026. Walker’s ability to create explosive plays could help take pressure off the quarterback while adding another dynamic element to Kansas City’s attack.