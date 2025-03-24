Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Re-Sign Veteran Defender to Fill Key Roster Hole Ahead of Draft

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced via a social media post on March 24 that they have re-signed veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel. The deal between the Chiefs and Pennel is for one year, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Pennel, 33, joined the Chiefs’ practice squad during the 2023 season and played meaningful reps for them down the back stretch of the 2023 regular season as well as during their 2024 Super Bowl run.

In 2024, Pennel rejoined Kansas City on its quest for a three-peat and played in all 17 regular season games — which included three starts — and played 30% of the team’s defensive snaps during the 2024 regular season, according to Pro Football Reference. He also played in all three of the team’s playoff games earlier this year.

As a player who is known more as an early-down run stopper, Pennel will rotate in alongside All-Pro Chris Jones on Kansas City’s defensive line.

Adding Pennel and Jerry Tillery this offseason allows the Chiefs to go into the 2025 NFL Draft without a gaping hole along the defensive interior. That in turn will allow their front office to draft based on value instead of need.

