Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reveals Left Tackle Plan for Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have had issues at left tackle all year long — at least, until veteran left guard Joe Thuney kicked outside toward the end of the regular season.

Although Thuney’s performances at left tackle have been far from perfect, he’s been a major improvement on players like Wanya Morris, D.J. Humphries and rookie Kingsley Suamataia. And it appears head coach Andy Reid agrees, as he seemingly confirmed his plans to continue on with Thuney protecting the blindside against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

“Yeah, it’ll probably be the same [starting alignment],” Reid told reporters on January 30. “Again, we’ll rotate them all in there, but I think it’ll probably end up being the same.”

As far as Reid pressers go, that’s about as close to a “yes” as you’ll typically get.

So much so, that veteran Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney relayed: “Andy Reid says that he plans to stick with Joe Thuney at left tackle into the Super Bowl. Mike Caliendo will be the starter at left guard.”

Examining the Recent Performances of Chiefs Offensive Linemen Joe Thuney & Mike Caliendo

There have been several reasons for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ recent offensive resurgence. One of them is the impact of Thuney and Caliendo.

Since Week 15, Thuney and Caliendo have played just about every snap outside of the Week 18 outing where Kansas City rested their starters. So, when Coach Reid says he’s going to rotate players in, he’s really only talking about jumbo packages and special teams.

Over that span, the pair of natural guards have been responsible for just two sacks according to Pro Football Focus. One charged to Thuney during the Divisional Round matchup with the Houston Texans, and one charged to Caliendo during the AFC Championship game versus the Buffalo Bills.

Caliendo is now the weak spot of the offensive line, no doubt, and he’ll have a very difficult matchup in the Super Bowl facing off against former first-round draft picks like Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. But the former undrafted prospect has held his own.

Caliendo allowed four quarterback pressures against the Texans and two competing with Buffalo — with one of those pressures being the aforementioned sack. Well-paid right tackle Jawaan Taylor actually allowed more QB pressures versus the Bills (with three) but was only charged with one against Houston.

As for Thuney, he’s coming off what could be his best performance at left tackle.

PFF graded Thuney an 89.3 out of 100 in pass protection during the AFC Championship, with zero quarterback pressures allowed. Those types of grades were typical for Thuney at left guard, but his numbers have dipped since being shifted outside.

Thuney’s run-blocking marks weren’t as high against Buffalo (59.7 grade), but he’s mainly being utilized out there to give Mahomes more time. He’s done that since taking over at LT, and because of it, good things have happened.