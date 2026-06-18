Chiefs Rookie WR Climbing Depth Chart After ‘Electric’ OTAs & Minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up mandatory minicamp last week with several young players making strong impressions ahead of training camp. Among them, rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen emerged as one of the most talked-about players of the offseason program.

While the Chiefs won’t truly evaluate players until pads come on in St. Joseph, Missouri, Allen’s performance during OTAs and minicamp created optimism about his potential role in 2026.

According to The Athletic’s Jesse Newell, Allen was likely the most-targeted receiver throughout much of the offseason workout period.

Cyrus Allen Earns Praise From Xavier Worthy After Chiefs Minicamp

Allen, a fifth-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, consistently flashed during team drills.

Veteran receiver Xavier Worthy offered a glowing assessment of the rookie’s skill set.

“You guys can see it,” Worthy said. “He has explosion, good ball skills, and he’s a smart player.”

Worthy also described Allen as an “electric route runner,” a label that quickly gained attention among Chiefs observers.

Newell noted that Allen appeared to receive more opportunities than many expected for a rookie receiver. While first-year pass catchers often spend months learning Andy Reid’s offense, Allen looked comfortable throughout offseason practices.

The Athletic reported that Allen showed enough during drills to suggest he could contribute offensively at some point this season.

Chiefs Giving Cyrus Allen Valuable Patrick Mahomes Repetitions

Yahoo Sports also highlighted Allen’s strong offseason.

The outlet noted that Allen may have caught more passes during team drills than any other receiver across the first two days of mandatory minicamp.

Perhaps more notable was where those opportunities came.

According to Yahoo Sports, Allen received a share of the limited 7-on-7 repetitions involving quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“That tells me the Chiefs would like for him to be involved during his first year,” the report stated.

Those reps stood out because Kansas City has historically been cautious about immediately inserting rookie receivers into significant offensive roles.

Meanwhile, fellow young receiver Jalen Royals produced flashes but was less consistent throughout the offseason program.

Royals generated one of the highlights of minicamp when he caught two touchdown passes during the second day of practice. One score reportedly drew praise from Mahomes on the sideline.

However, based on offseason observations from both outlets, Allen appeared to generate more consistent buzz throughout Phase III workouts.

Chiefs Continue Evaluating Young Receivers Ahead of Training Camp

The receiver competition remains important for Kansas City heading into camp.

The Chiefs elected not to add veteran free agents to the position group this offseason and continue monitoring the status of Rashee Rice following his recent 30-day jail sentence for violating probation terms.

Rice was released June 17 and is expected to rejoin the team before training camp.

In the meantime, younger players have received valuable opportunities.

Undrafted receiver Andrew Armstrong also earned positive reviews after making a sideline touchdown catch during minicamp. Second-year player Jimmy Holliday remains in contention for a roster spot as well.

Still, much of the attention centered on Allen.

The rookie’s emergence comes alongside an impressive offseason from Worthy, whom Newell described as Kansas City’s unofficial offseason MVP.

Coming off shoulder surgery, Worthy frequently created separation on deep routes and continued building chemistry with Mahomes.