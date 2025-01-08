Chiefs Reunite With WR Cut Ahead of NFL Playoffs: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a roster move on the evening of January 7 according to Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick.

“[The] Chiefs released LB Blake Lynch from the practice squad & re-signed WR Montrell Washington,” Derrick relayed on X. Adding: “This was the plan all along.”

“[The] Chiefs needed a [linebacker] for Week 18 since [Cole] Christiansen & [Swayze] Bozeman exhausted their [practice squad] elevations,” the KC media member explained. “Those reset in playoffs.”

Derrick also pondered whether or not Lynch might land a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs following the 2025 playoff run.

Chiefs Bring Back Montrell Washington as Returner Depth Behind Nikko Remigio & Mecole Hardman

With Christiansen and Bozeman both eligible to be elevated from the practice squad again, Kansas City did not need Lynch on the practice squad anymore. Instead, they chose to bolster their returner depth behind Nikko Remigio and Mecole Hardman.

Washington has done very little as a wide receiver at the NFL level, but he’s managed to stick around because of his prowess and potential impact as a returner.

Although he’s only appeared in one 2024 outing — returning one kickoff for 14 yards — Washington logged 8 punt returns and 1 kick return for the Chiefs in 2023, so he’s earned the trust of this KC coaching staff.

Last year, Washington accumulated a punt return average of 7.6 yards, with a long of 23 yards. His lone 2023 kick return went for 20 yards.

This time around, the Chiefs called upon Remigio rather than Washington with Skyy Moore sidelined long-term.

Remigio has shown a little bit more consistency both as a wide receiver and a returner. Through five 2024 appearances, he has 2 catches off 6 targets for 48 yards. The former breakout UDFA also has a punt return average of 9.5 yards (11 returns) and a kick return average of 26.8 yards (11 returns).

He’ll likely be the Chiefs’ lead returner once the playoffs begin for Kansas City in the divisional round.