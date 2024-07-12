Serena Williams Takes Shot at Chiefs K Harrison Butker in Viral Moment

Though Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was celebrated on multiple occasions Thursday night during the 2024 ESPYS, his teammate, kicker Harrison Butker, took a blow from former tennis superstar and ESPYS host Serena Williams.

The moment happened when Serena was on stage with her sister, Venus, and actress Quinta Brunson when the three were discussing women’s sports.

“So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports,” Venus said, which was quickly followed up by Serena, who said, “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you.”

Williams’ message for Butker stems from Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College on May 11 in which he made sexist remarks about women among other controversial statements.

It’s also worth noting that Butker attended the ESPYS, so Williams’ message was likely heard loud and clear from his end.

Patrick Mahomes Wins 2 ESPY Awards

Mahomes won “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” as well as “Best NFL Player” Thursday night. This marks the second straight year Mahomes won both awards.

Other athletes who were nominated for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” were Shohei Ohtani (MLB), Scottie Scheffler (PGA), and Connor McDavid (NHL). The other nominated athletes for “Best NFL Player” were Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), and Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers).

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid accepted the “Best Athlete, Male Sports” award on behalf of Mahomes and gave a brief speech.

“I’m honored to be here to pick up this award for Patrick,” Reid said.” Listen, I’ve been around this kid for a few years now, and to watch him grow as a football player, as a teammate, [and] as a leader has been phenomenal. But really more than that, to watch him grow as a father and as a husband has probably been the best part. It’s a real tribute to him… we’re very lucky to have him in Kansas City.”

Patrick Mahomes, X Users Reacted to Mahomes Winning 2 Awards

Mahomes took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to winning “Best Athlete, Male Sports”.

“Incredible athletes across the board in this category. Blessed and honored to bring home this award again. thanks to the fans and @ESPYS Big dawg Andy crushed too,” he wrote.

Other users on X also reacted to Mahomes winning two awards.

“The G.O.A.T. of the NFL and without any doubt about the BEST Athletes in Men’s Sports ever PERIOD, the heart, the leader, and the biggest reason why we love having a guy here in Kansas City & in the Chiefs Kingdom. He’s truly the best & the standard of the NFL & Men’s Sports,” one user wrote.

“THE GREATEST ATHLETE OF ALL TIME Starting this season, he is gonna do something that no NFL QB has done. Bout ready to win 3 in a row, had that planned right after we won the Super Bowl last year!!” another user wrote.

“Listen Patrick, i honestly don’t like you, but the respect is there,” another user wrote. “I won’t doubt you after wiping the floor with us twice last year. Just know we haven’t forgotten and we hope we get another crack at playing you this season and bringing a better dog fight. Current goat of the league, respect.”