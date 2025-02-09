Chiefs Star Chris Jones’ Girlfriend Sheawna Posts Glamour Photos on Instagram

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones has a long-time girlfriend named Sheawna Weathersby, who frequently posts glamorous photos on her Instagram page.

They have dated for years and have two kids together, according to her Facebook page.

In 2022, Weathersby shared a photo showing her on a boat with pink balloons and wrote, “Got on our boat and was surprised with these. Thanks babe. 🥹🫶🏼💕 Princess treatment only. 👑 Let the birthday festivities begin.”

On her Facebook page, Jones’ girlfriend described herself as a “Licensed Esthetician ✨” They have never married; Jones has never had a wife.

Sheawna Weathersby Is Active on Instagram, Where She Has Posed With Taylor Swift

Weathersby has a very active Instagram page, and she has even posed with Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce. “The score’s never even. We’re always up 1,” she wrote along with the picture.

Other photos are glamour shots or highlight Weathersby’s luxurious lifestyle.

“Never switching sides. Only switching angles,” she wrote with a series of photos.

“You ride in Ubers, I ride in a lear,” she wrote with an Instagram photo showing her standing in front of a private plane while wearing a fur hat.

“All this Chanel. Giving his pockets hell,” Weathersby wrote with another look on Instagram.

In November, she wrote, “Know they want my spot, so imma rub it in.”

The Couple Has Dated For Years

In an anniversary post on Facebook in 2019, Weathersby made it clear how long the couple has dated. “Happy 4 years to us two!! Praying for MANY many more. I love you. 💙” she wrote.

Her Facebook page says she studied at Mississippi State University. Her cover photo shows two small kids. She has posted photos showing her with Jones and the children on a boat.

According to People, the couple has two sons, who were born in 2018 and 2022. They are named Christopher “Deuce” Jones II and Carson Dakota Jones, People reported.

In 2020, she shared another person’s graphic that said “(expletive) that ring,” and asked, “ask yourself if you want to be legally bound to that energy.” It’s not clear whether that post had any nexus to her own relationship, though.

According to People, Weathersby has appeared at Jones’ side at past Super Bowls.

According to People, Weathersby was the Homecoming Queen at her Mississipi high school and the two attended the same college together in that state.

Weathersby has also shared photos of her fitness journey after pregnancy on her Instagram page, chronicling her weight loss and workout routines.

“It’s not easy posting myself in this way. I’ve been struggling to post the first clip for 3 months now and I finally built up the courage to post it. This is my journey and I am nowhere near where I started so I am proud of myself. Beyond grateful to God to be able and capable,” she wrote.

“Loving myself at every stage and giving myself grace was the number one thing I worked on this year because it wasn’t easy. I messed up a lot but I kept going. I still have work to do so this journey is definitely not over yet,” she added.